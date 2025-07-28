‘Tesla Takedown’ Protesters Target Elon Musk’s Hollywood Diner

Protesters furious with Elon Musk and Tesla have found a new place to share their displeasure with the billionaire who was once idolized by the left: Musk’s recently opened 24-hour Tesla Diner in Hollywood.

The opening of Elon Musk’s Tesla Diner in Los Angeles has been met with both enthusiasm from eager customers and opposition from protesters. The retro-futuristic restaurant, which features electric vehicle-charging stations and serves burgers in Cybertruck-designed boxes, has seen long lines of patrons waiting up to 11 hours for a taste of Tesla-branded cuisine since its opening las week.

However, the diner has also attracted the attention of “Tesla Takedown” protesters, who have been demonstrating outside Tesla showrooms for months in response to Musk’s role in reducing government spending as part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Joel Lava, an organizer of the protests, believes that the buzz around the new restaurant will soon fade and that the community is not supportive of Musk due to his conservative political stances, like opposing the transgender agenda.

Lava estimates that as many as 75 demonstrators joined the protest at the Tesla Diner on Saturday, with organizers planning the demonstration after the restaurant’s opening earlier in the week. The protesters’ main message is that “Tesla funds fascism,” with Lava claiming that Musk, through his past involvement with DOGE, has “destroyed government agencies and people’s jobs, and people are dying around the world because of him.” This is a common talking point for leftists that has been pushed by creepy Bill Gates, amongst others.

Despite Musk’s PR campaign on the Tesla diner and hyping the future of his Optimus robots, Tesla’s business performance continues to falter. Breitbart News reported last week on the company’s dismal quarterly numbers:

Elon Musk’s Tesla has reported disappointing sales figures for the second consecutive quarter. The company’s automotive revenue took a significant hit, declining by 16 percent compared to the same period last year. This drop in sales has caused Tesla to miss analysts’ estimates once again, raising concerns about the company’s performance and market position. According to the financial results released by Tesla, the company’s automotive revenue stood at $16.7 billion in the second quarter of 2025, a substantial decrease from the $19.9 billion reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This decline in revenue can be attributed to a combination of factors, including increased competition in the electric vehicle market and a shift in consumer preferences.

