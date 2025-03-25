‘Tesla Takedown’ Movement Plots ‘Day of Action’ Against Elon Musk

The “Tesla Takedown” movement, which organizes protests against against Elon Musk and his role in the Trump administration, is gearing up for its biggest demonstrations yet with protests planned around the world this weekend on its “global day of action.”

USA Today reports that the Tesla Takedown movement, a growing backlash against Elon Musk and his involvement in the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is urging protesters to sell their Tesla vehicles, dump their stock, and join picket lines in front of Tesla locations worldwide. The movement’s website has declared Saturday March 29 as a “global day of action,” with dozens of protests planned across the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and more.

According to the Tesla Takedown website, the movement opposes Musk’s alleged “illegal coup” and his use of his Tesla fortune to “destroy our democracy.” The organizers emphasize that the protests are intended to be peaceful, stating, “Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property.”

The planned protests come amidst a significant decline in Tesla’s stock value, which has lost almost 40 percent since December, falling from nearly $500 a share to around $270. This drop in value coincides with an increase in vandalism targeting Tesla dealerships and vehicles across the United States.

Despite Tesla Takedown claiming it is a peaceful movement, violence and domestic terrorism against Tesla and car owners continues to escalate. Recent incidents include the discovery of incendiary devices at a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas, and a “targeted attack” involving Molotov cocktails and a gun at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas. In February, a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado, was vandalized for the third time this year, with smashed windows, painted Cybertruck windshields, and the words “Nazi Cars” painted on vehicles.

Members of the Trump administration, including President Trump himself, have attempted to support Musk and Tesla amid the global backlash. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced charges against three individuals for “the violent destruction of Tesla properties,” warning that those who participate in “this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties” will face jail time.

Read more at USA Today here.

