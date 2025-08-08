Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Claims He Is the Victim of ‘Misinformation’ About Ties to China

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has responded to President Donald Trump calling on him to resign over his alleged conflicts of interest due to his ties to the Chinese Communist Party. “I have always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards,” Tan said.

“We are engaging with the Administration to address the matters that have been raised and ensure they have the facts,” Tan said in a letter sent to all Intel employees, which was also posted to the company’s newsroom.

“I fully share the President’s commitment to advancing U.S. national and economic security, I appreciate his leadership to advance these priorities,” the Intel CEO added.

Tan went on to insist, “I love this country and am profoundly grateful for the opportunities it has given me. I also love this company. Leading Intel at this critical moment is not just a job — it’s a privilege.”

“The United States has been my home for more than 40 years,” he said, adding, “This industry has given me so much, our company has played such a pivotal role, and it’s the honor of my career to work with you all to restore Intel’s strength and create the innovations of the future.”

In his letter, Tan asserted that he has been the subject of “misinformation.”

“There has been a lot of misinformation circulating about my past roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems,” the Intel CEO said.

“I want to be absolutely clear: Over 40+ years in the industry, I’ve built relationships around the world and across our diverse ecosystem — and I have always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards,” he added.

“My reputation has been built on trust — on doing what I say I’ll do, and doing it the right way. This is the same way I am leading Intel,” Tan said.

As Breitbart News reported, President Trump called for Tan’s resignation over his ties to China in a Thursday Truth Social post, writing, “The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem.”

“Thank you for your attention to this problem!” the president added.

Trump’s call for Tan’s resignation arrives on the heels of scrutiny from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who earlier this week penned an open letter to Intel’s board questioning the Intel CEO’s connections to the Chinese government, including apparent links to the country’s military and investments in other semiconductor companies.

