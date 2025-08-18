Trump Administration Tightens Rules on Tax Credits for Wind and Solar Energy

The Treasury Department has announced stricter rules for solar and wind projects to qualify for federal tax subsidies, which are being phased out over the next two years under President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.

The Hill reports that the Trump administration has unveiled a new set of rules that will make it more challenging for wind and solar projects to qualify for federal tax subsidies. The revisions, announced by the U.S. Treasury Department on Friday, change the longstanding definitions of what it means for a project to be considered under construction.

Under the new guidelines, developers of large-scale solar arrays and wind farms will be required to complete physical work rather than simply demonstrate that they have invested capital. This change is in response to an executive order issued by President Trump last month, which directed the Treasury Department to restrict tax credit eligibility unless a substantial portion of a facility is built.

Since taking office in January, Trump has repeatedly sought to stall the development of wind and solar energy, calling them unreliable, expensive, and overly dependent on Chinese supply chains. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Trump signed into law last month, requires projects to begin construction by July of next year or enter service by the end of 2027 to qualify for a 30 percent tax credit and bonuses that can push the subsidy even higher.

The Des Moines Register reports that Energy Secretary Chris Wright argued in a recent speech that wind and solar energy need to “compete in the marketplace” without endless taxpayer-funded subsidies. Stricter rules for projects is an important first step towards that goal.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.