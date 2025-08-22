Texas and 16 Other States Join Trend of Restricting Student Smartphones During School Day

As the new school year begins, students in Texas and 16 states will go to class without access to their smartphone. 35 states and Washington DC now have some form of restriction on student smartphone use during the school day, a trend started by Florida in 2023.

ABC News reports that an increasing number of states are implementing new laws and regulations to limit smartphone use in school. As students return to classrooms this fall, 17 states and Washington, DC are imposing fresh restrictions on cellphone use, bringing the total number of states with such measures to 35. This rapid shift in policy reflects a growing consensus among educators, parents, and lawmakers that cellphones can be detrimental to students’ mental health and academic performance.

The new restrictions vary in scope and severity across states. In 18 states, including Texas, cellphones are banned throughout the entire school day. However, in Georgia and Florida, these “bell-to-bell” bans only apply to students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Another seven states prohibit cellphone use during class time but allow them between classes and during lunch breaks. Some states, particularly those with a tradition of local school control, mandate that districts implement their own cellphone policies rather than imposing statewide rules.

For students, these new regulations mean adapting to new routines, such as placing their phones in magnetic pouches or designated lockers during class time. While some students initially resisted these changes, many are now recognizing the benefits of reduced distractions and improved focus in the classroom. Audreanna Johnson, a junior at McNair High School in suburban Atlanta, noted that although students were initially reluctant to turn in their phones, the resentment is “starting to ease down” as more students experience the positive effects of the policy.

However, the transition has not been without challenges. Some students, like Johnson, rely on music to help them focus during independent work and lament the loss of this tool. Parents have also expressed concerns about the impact of these restrictions on their ability to communicate with their children, particularly in emergency situations. Audrena Johnson, Audreanna’s mother, emphasizes the importance of her child having a phone to ensure her safety and to receive timely information about potential threats at school.

Researchers are still working to understand the full impact of these policies on student well-being and academic performance. While some studies suggest that limiting cellphone use can lead to improved focus and more positive social interactions among students, others caution that more research is needed to determine which types of social media use may be harmful and which may be beneficial.

Despite these uncertainties, the momentum behind cellphone restrictions in schools continues to grow. While some state legislatures have pushed back against these measures, citing the need for local control and parental responsibility, many governors and lawmakers remain committed to implementing policies that prioritize student well-being and academic success.

