Top (Robo) Gun: U.S. Fighter Pilots Take Directions from AI ‘Air Battle Manager’ in Tech Test

Air Force and Navy fighter pilots took directions from an AI system for the first time in a test that could drastically change combat tactics.

Semafor reports that in a recent trial run, U.S. fighter pilots consulted with an AI “air battle manager” to confirm flight paths and receive real-time reports on enemy aircraft locations. The test, conducted jointly by the Air Force and Navy this month, involved pilots communicating with Raft AI’s advanced battle management technology instead of relying solely on human ground support to monitor radar and provide directions.

This groundbreaking development comes as defense technology companies increasingly focus on unmanned and AI-driven solutions that minimize the need for human involvement in combat scenarios. Companies like Anduril and General Atomics have already created unmanned fighter drones capable of flying alongside human-piloted aircraft, potentially revolutionizing warfare tactics and decision-making processes.

According to Raft AI CEO Shubhi Mishra, the AI technology enables critical decisions that once took minutes to be made in mere seconds. While this rapid response time can help pilots intercept threats more efficiently, some experts express concerns about removing strategic human judgment from the loop.

The trial run marks a significant milestone in the integration of artificial intelligence in military operations. As AI continues to advance and prove its capabilities, it is likely to play an increasing role in modern warfare. The U.S. military claims the adoption of such technologies can help it maintain a strategic edge over potential adversaries.

However, the incorporation of AI in life-or-death situations raises important ethical questions about the extent to which human control should be relinquished to machines. As these technologies become more sophisticated and autonomous, it is crucial to establish clear guidelines and oversight mechanisms to ensure responsible deployment and prevent unintended consequences.

Read more at Semafor here.

