Manna from Heaven: Judge Preserves Apple’s $20 Billion Payday from Google

Although Google is being considered a major winner this week following a federal district court judge’s antitrust ruling that analysts are calling a “slap on the wrist,” Apple has emerged from the trial as another big winner. Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google can continue its lucrative search deals, used to lock it in as the default search engines for devices, including a $20 billion annual payment to Apple.

Breitbart News recently reported that Google has emerged victorious from the DOJ’s Search antitrust case. On Tuesday, Judge Amit Mehta determined that the tech giant will be allowed to maintain its search deals, most notably its $20 billion agreement with Apple to be the default search option in the Safari browser. This decision comes as part of a broader remedies ruling that does not require Google to divest its Chrome or Android properties, which the Justice Department had sought.

In his ruling, Judge Mehta emphasized the potential consequences of barring Google from making payments or offering consideration to distribution partners for preloading or placement of its search, Chrome, or GenAI products. He stated, “Cutting off payments from Google almost certainly will impose substantial—in some cases, crippling—downstream harms to distribution partners, related markets, and consumers, which counsels against a broad payment ban.”

The search deals, particularly the $20 billion agreement with Apple, have been a point of contention in the antitrust case. Executives from both Apple and Firefox developer Mozilla have come forward to defend their search deals with Google. Mozilla’s CFO even testified that the survival of Firefox might be at risk without the deal in place, underscoring the significance of these partnerships for the companies involved.

In addition to allowing Google to continue its search deals, the ruling also stipulates that the company will not be required to show choice screens on its products. This decision provides Google with greater control over the user experience within its ecosystem.

However, the ruling is not an absolute win for Google. As part of the remedies, the company will be required to share some search data with competitors. This provision aims to foster competition in the search market, which Judge Mehta had previously ruled Google monopolizes, along with the advertising market.

Despite the mixed outcome, Google has expressed its intention to appeal the ruling. The company’s decision to challenge the judgment suggests that it seeks to maintain its dominant position in the search and advertising markets without the imposed data-sharing requirements.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.