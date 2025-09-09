Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Doubles Down on Warning that AI Could Eliminate Half of Entry-Level Jobs

Dario Amodei, CEO of AI company Anthropic, is doubling down on his warning that artificial intelligence could gut entry-level jobs in the near future.

Business Insider reports that in a recent interview on BBC Radical, Dario Amodei, the CEO of AI company Anthropic, reiterated his concern that AI technology could eliminate a significant portion of entry-level jobs within the next one to five years. Amodei believes that repetitive but variable tasks in industries such as law, consulting, administration, and finance are particularly vulnerable to being automated by AI.

Amodei’s warning comes amidst a growing debate about the potential impact of AI on the job market. While some industry leaders, such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, argue that AI will change jobs rather than erase them, others, like Ford CEO Jim Farley, predict that AI could replace up to half of U.S. white-collar workers.

Breitbart News recently reported on a Stanford study that shows AI is disrupting entry-level jobs in certain fields already:

A new study by three Stanford University economists demonstrates that the impact of generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, is being sharply felt in fields where automation is most feasible. The research, which analyzed anonymized employment data from millions of workers at tens of thousands of companies, found that young employees in high-exposure roles are facing significant challenges in securing and maintaining employment. The study zeroes in on occupations where AI can most readily automate tasks, including software development, customer service, translation, and reception work. Since the introduction of ChatGPT in late 2022, employment in these categories has softened, with the brunt of the decline falling on younger workers. For instance, the number of software developers aged 22 to 25 dropped by nearly 20 percent as of July 2025 compared to its peak in late 2022. In contrast, employment among workers aged 26 to 30 remained relatively flat, while older workers continued to see headcount growth in the same fields.

According to Amodei, many CEOs privately view AI as a means to cut costs and reduce headcount, rather than simply augmenting worker productivity. He believes that the technology is already very good at handling entry-level work and is quickly improving. This conviction stems, in part, from conversations with CEOs who are already implementing AI tools with the intention of reducing their workforce.

In May, Amodei told Axios that he believes AI could eliminate up to 50 percent of entry-level office jobs within five years, potentially pushing unemployment rates to 10-20 percent. He also argued that the industry and governments are “sugarcoating” the impending impact of AI on the job market.

The Anthropic CEO has also suggested that the automation wave won’t be limited to back-office work. In March, he stated that AI could write 90 percent of software code within three to six months and “essentially all” of it within a year. This would shift the focus of human engineers towards design constraints rather than line-by-line programming.

