Amazon Blames ‘Technical Issue’ for Book About Assassination of Charlie Kirk Showing It Was Published the Day Before Murder

A book titled The Shooting of Charlie Kirk was posted for sale on Amazon with an apparent publish date of September 9, 2025 — one day before the Turning Point USA founder was assassinated — which the e-commerce giant blamed on “a technical issue” causing the wrong date of publication. The Company later removed the book for not adhering to “content guidelines.

Screenshots of the book for sale on Amazon circulated on social media after Kirk was fatally shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday in an apparent political assassination. Users were quick to point out that the Amazon listing showed a publication date of Tuesday, September 9, the day before Kirk’s assassination.

An Amazon spokesperson told Breitbart News that the publication date was listed wrong due to a glitch. “Due to a technical issue, the date of publication that had been displayed for this title, while it was briefly listed, was incorrect, and we apologize for any confusion this may have caused,” the spokesperson added, explaining, “The title was published late in the afternoon on September 10th.”

The book titled has since been removed from the e-commerce platform. Given the speed of its removal, the book was likely AI slop that never should have reached the platform for sale in the first place.

“We have content guidelines governing which books can be listed for sale, and we remove books that do not adhere to these guidelines,” the Amazon spokesperson told Breitbart News. “The title in question is no longer available for sale.”

On Thursday evening, 22-year-old assassination suspect Tyler Robinson was arrested after his father had turned him in, with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) later revealing that bullet casings in the rifle allegedly used by Robinson were etched with a variety of messages, including one that read: “Hey fascist! Catch!”

Kirk was assassinated at the university on Wednesday, while trying to have an open and respectful dialogue with people which whom his disagreed.

Turning Point USA released a statement on Thursday, declaring Kirk “America’s greatest martyr to the freedom of speech he so adored.”

Read the full statement below:

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.