Watch Live: Parents of Suicide Victims Testify on Dangers of A.I. Chatbots

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (A.I.) chatbots on Tuesday, September 16.

Parents of children who committed suicide, which they allege the influence of such chatbots contributed to, will testify at the hearing. Several lawsuits have been filed this year over the issue.

In August, a study claimed that multiple company’s A.I. chatbots had provided troubling responses to youths at-risk of self-harm: