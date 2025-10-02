Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Person to Achieve $500 Billion Net Worth

Tech tycoon Elon Musk has made history by becoming the first person to amass a net worth exceeding $500 billion. The incredible surge in Musk’s wealth is driven by his interests in Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI.

CNBC reports that Elon Musk has become the world’s first person to achieve a net worth surpassing $500 billion. This remarkable feat was briefly realized on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by Forbes‘ billionaires index, solidifying Musk’s position as the wealthiest individual on the planet.

Musk’s fortune is primarily tied to his substantial stake in EV giant Tesla. The company’s stock has risen by over 20 percent year-to-date, contributing to Musk’s astronomical net worth. Additionally, the valuations of his other ventures, including AI startup xAI and rocket company SpaceX, have also reportedly climbed in recent months, further bolstering his financial standing.

The tech titan’s net worth momentarily reached $500.1 billion on Wednesday afternoon in New York, before slightly dipping to just over $499 billion later in the day. This achievement puts Musk well ahead of his rivals in the global tech sector, with Oracle founder Larry Ellison holding the second spot on Forbes’ billionaires index with a fortune of approximately $350.7 billion.

Breitbart News recently reported that Tesla has proposed an unprecedented trillion dollar pay package:

According to the terms detailed in Tesla’s proxy filing on Friday, the plan spans 10 years and requires Musk to significantly expand Tesla’s nascent robotaxi business and grow the company’s market value to at least $8.5 trillion from its current valuation of about $1.1 trillion. If Musk hits all the performance targets, the additional shares he would receive could push his holdings in Tesla to at least 25 percent, aligning with his publicly stated desire to attain a stake of that size. The incentives in the new plan aim to keep Musk focused on Tesla as it pursues growth in newer markets such as robotics and AI. The proxy also included a non-binding shareholder proposal for Tesla to take a stake in Musk’s xAI startup, an idea the CEO has previously discussed. Investors will vote on these proposals, including the compensation agreement, at the annual meeting set for November 6.

Despite the company’s impressive performance, Tesla has encountered several challenges in recent years, including intense competition from rival electric car manufacturers such as China’s BYD. The firm is also undergoing a transition into an AI and robotics business, further diversifying its portfolio, but Musk faces a complicated road ahead as he has lost many key executives over the past year.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.