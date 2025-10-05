The First Viral Video from OpenAI’s Sora 2 Video Generator Is CEO Sam Altman Shoplifting from Target

AI-generated security footage generated by OpenAI’s “Sora 2” platform shows CEO Sam Altman getting caught stealing a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) from a Target store.

“Please, I really need this for Sora inference. This video is too good,” the AI-generated Altman says as he tries to make off with the GPU after being approached by a security guard in the store.

Watch Below:

The AI-generated video footage was posted to social media, where it went viral.

Ironically, Sora 2 — a general purpose video-audio generation system — is OpenAI’s new model that launched this week.

The viral video depicting Altman also appears to have been made by an OpenAI employee, using Sora 2, according to a report by Tom’s Hardware.

OpenAI’s new mobile app for Sora 2 also added a video-sharing feature similar to TikTok that allows users to share their AI-generated videos. Amusingly, the AI video depicting Altman trying to steal a GPU is one of the most popular videos on the platform.

Additionally, OpenAI says Sora 2 is the company’s most accurate and realistic model yet, which is evident from the AI-generated video of Altman, given that the only clear sign the footage was created with AI is one of the GPU boxes moving by itself on the shelf.

“The digital Altman stealing a GPU for OpenAI is ironic on a number of levels, especially as it brings memories of the time when OpenAI ran out of GPUs, delaying the release of GPT-4.5,” Tom’s Hardware noted.

OpenAI also reportedly plans to obtain over one million GPUs by the end of the year, with the company’s end goal being 100 million. Therefore, “the irony that OpenAI simply can’t get its hands on enough graphics cards isn’t lost,” the outlet added.

Overall, the viral AI-generated Altman video also serves as a stark reminder of the ever-increasing sophistication of artificial intelligence, and the notion that it may be difficult to decipher fact from fiction in the future.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.