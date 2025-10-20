Woman Goes Viral for Mocking Charlie Kirk Assassination at ‘No Kings’ Protest

A woman caught on video mocking the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at a “No Kings” protest over the weekend has been accused by social media users of being an elementary school teacher in Chicago, Illinois.

In the video, the woman is seen repeatedly placing her index finger and thumb to her neck in what appeared to be the miming of a gun being fired, while seemingly mouthing the word “bang.”

The woman’s hand gesture appeared to mock the assassination of Kirk, with one social media user stating that the person recording the video was in a truck displaying a flag in support of the Turning Point USA founder.

The video quickly went viral on social media, where users later claimed to have identified the woman and called for her alleged employer to fire her. The school in question, Nathan Hale Elementary School, appears to have since pulled its website and deleted its X account following intense backlash after video footage of the woman went viral online, the Daily Mail reported.

“Meet Lucy Martinez — an elementary school teacher from Chicago who thought it was funny to mock Charlie Kirk’s death,” Ryan Fournier, conservative commentator and co-founder of Students for Trump, wrote on X. “This woman teaches children. Lucy is now the perfect face of the ‘No Kings’ movement — a movement that preaches ‘love’ but celebrates death. Evil always exposes itself,” Fournier added.

X users took to the comment section of Fournier’s post, where they echoed his sentiments.

“People with this mentality can’t be teaching children,” one asserted. “Imagine if you had a child that had conservative or Charlie Kirk supporting parents and the children were like that too.”

“Would she hurt them in some way or discriminate against them? Teachers like politicians really should be as neutral as they can unless this is a leftist anti-American school and that is what they want the narrative to be,” the X user added.

“She should not be allowed near children and her teaching licenses need to be revoked,” another echoed.

“Why are they always teachers?” a third asked, adding, “This is insane. They should be nowhere near children.”

“I KNEW she was a teacher!” Fox News host Laura Ingraham exclaimed.

“Absolutely 100[%] UNHINGED person who has no business being within 100 miles of educating people about anything,” another X user declared.

“When non-woke parents run for school board, pull their kids from public school, and leave blue states… Exhibit A, your honor,” non-profit social welfare organization Awake Illinois advised.

Nathan Hale Elementary School and Chicago Public Schools did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

