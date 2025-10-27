Real Estate Agents Are Generating ‘AI Slop’ Videos of Homes Filled with Bizarre Errors

The real estate industry is embracing AI to change how we buy and sell houses. Agents are increasingly generating the type of “AI slop” that fills social media to show off homes, but the videos typically misrepresent properties by showing off amenities that don’t exist or present nonsensical room dimensions.

Wired reports that the real estate industry is no stranger to technological advancements, but the rise of AI is taking the sector by storm. From AI-generated property videos and virtual staging to chatbots and predictive analytics, the industry is undergoing a significant shift in how properties are marketed and transactions are conducted.

One of the most notable applications of AI in real estate is the creation of virtual property tours. Companies like AutoReel are enabling real estate agents to generate AI-powered video walk-throughs of properties, complete with realistic furniture and decor, even when the actual spaces are empty. This technology not only saves time and money for agents but also provides potential buyers with a more immersive experience, allowing them to visualize themselves in their future homes.

However, the use of AI in real estate listings has also raised concerns about transparency and accuracy. Some consumers have reported coming across AI-generated images that misrepresent properties, such as the addition of nonexistent features or the alteration of room sizes. While virtual staging has been a common practice in the industry for years, the ease and speed with which AI can generate these images have led to an increase in potentially misleading listings.

Wired showcases one woman’s experience in reviewing AI-generated listings:

“And then, as I was scrolling through the photos, I noticed that some things just weren’t making sense. There were stairways leading to nowhere,” Elizabeth says. “In general, it just looked cartoonified.” Her suspicions were confirmed when she came across a second listing for the same property and saw the original images that had been transformed. In the edited versions, kitchen cabinets were missing, backyard pavement was replaced by grass, and windows were dramatically resized. Elizabeth posted the two sets of images on Reddit in the popular “mildly infuriating” subreddit, and more than 1,200 people commented. “This is misleading. It’s distorting the features of the house,” she continued. She says real estate listings often use a fish-eye lens to make rooms look bigger, but with AI “we’ve entered a whole new realm.”

Industry leaders are urging real estate professionals to exercise caution and maintain transparency when using AI tools. The National Association of Realtors has advised its members that the legal implications of using AI-generated images are still unclear and that agents must disclose the use of these technologies to avoid deceptive practices.

Despite these concerns, the adoption of AI in the real estate industry shows no signs of slowing down. Agents are embracing these tools to streamline their workflows, cut costs, and stay competitive in an increasingly digital marketplace. Chatbots powered by AI are being used to handle initial inquiries from potential clients, freeing up agents to focus on more complex tasks. Predictive analytics are helping agents identify likely buyers and sellers, as well as determine optimal pricing strategies.

