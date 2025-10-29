WSJ: AI Contributes to White-Collar Jobs Disappearing in Corporate America

According to the Wall Street Journal, America’s largest employers are cutting white-collar positions at an alarming rate, leaving experienced and new workers struggling to find opportunities in a stagnant job market. AI plays a role in the elimination of some white-collar jobs, with some CEOs directly crediting the technology with reducing headcount.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the landscape of white-collar employment in the United States is undergoing a dramatic shift as companies embrace AI and prioritize efficiency. Tens of thousands of corporate jobs have been eliminated in recent months, with major players like Amazon, United Parcel Service, Target, Rivian Automotive, Molson Coors, Booz Allen Hamilton, and General Motors announcing significant layoffs. This trend is leaving both experienced professionals and new graduates with fewer options and increased competition for the remaining positions.

Behind this wave of job cuts lies a combination of factors, including the adoption of AI technologies that can handle tasks previously performed by well-compensated white-collar workers, investor pressure to streamline operations, political uncertainty, and rising costs. As a result, the roles and responsibilities of remaining managers and employees are being redefined, with heavier workloads and less time for individual attention becoming the norm.

In some cases, corporate leaders are bragging about AI replacing humans, such as Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Breitbart News previously reported that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned months ago that white-collar job cuts were coming due to AI:

Jassy’s memo, which was also made public, highlighted the potential impact of AI on both corporate workers, such as software developers, and employees in Amazon warehouses. He stated that AI would “improve inventory placement, demand forecasting, and the efficiency of our robots” in the company’s fulfillment centers. The warning comes amidst growing excitement and concern about the potential of AI to disrupt the job market. Some industry leaders, such as Dario Amodei, CEO of AI company Anthropic, have predicted that unemployment could spike to 20 percent in the next few years due to the rapid development of AI technology.

The impact of these layoffs on affected workers is profound. Many find themselves struggling to secure new employment in their fields, despite years of experience and qualifications. Some, like Chris Reed, a 33-year-old former tech sales professional, have been forced to take jobs outside their areas of expertise to support their families. Reed, who was laid off a year ago, applied to over 1,000 jobs before accepting a position selling cars, a decision that has taken a toll on his work-life balance and family relationships.

As white-collar opportunities dwindle, the demand for front-line, blue-collar, and specialized workers is growing. Companies report shortages in trade, healthcare, hospitality, and construction roles, while simultaneously cutting positions in consulting, management, retail, and finance. This shift is further compounded by the increasing use of AI to perform tasks in accounting and fraud monitoring.

The changing job market is also affecting entry-level hiring, with recent graduates facing heightened competition and fewer offers despite submitting more applications. Kobe Baker, a 23-year-old Baylor University graduate, struggled to find a foothold in the New York City job market before eventually accepting a customer service position. Many young people are finding it increasingly difficult to achieve independence due to the lack of available opportunities.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

