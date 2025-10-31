Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls Cybertruck for 10th Time in Less Than 2 Years

Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck has been hit with its tenth recall in less than two years since the electric pickup truck’s introduction, highlighting the model’s problem-plagued run and failure to gain significant traction with consumers.

Bloomberg reports that in the latest setback for Elon Musk’s Cybertruck, Tesla has issued a recall for 6,197 vehicles due to a potential issue with the installation of an off-road light bar accessory. According to a filing posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website, the light bar can detach from the vehicle, increasing the risk of a collision. Tesla has stated that it is not aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this issue.

This marks the tenth recall for the Cybertruck since its highly anticipated launch in 2019. The electric pickup has faced a series of safety concerns, including previous recalls related to overly bright parking lights affecting 63,619 vehicles, loose steel trim pieces, faulty inverters, and warning lights displayed in a font size that was too small.

The Cybertruck’s angular design and unique features have made it a controversial and attention-grabbing vehicle since CEO Elon Musk first unveiled the prototype. While the truck has garnered a dedicated fan base, it has struggled to translate this interest into substantial sales figures. Breitbart News reported earlier this month that Cybertruck sales have plunged by more than 62 percent:

Tesla’s Cybertruck, once touted as an “apocalypse-proof” pickup truck by CEO Elon Musk, has experienced a sharp decline in sales over the past quarter. According to data from Cox Automotive, Tesla sold approximately 5,400 Cybertrucks in the last quarter, a staggering 62.6 percent drop compared to the same period last year. This decrease in sales comes despite Tesla and the broader electric vehicle market reporting record quarterly sales, as buyers rushed to purchase EVs before the expiration of the federal tax credit.

Read more at Bloomberg here.