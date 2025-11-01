Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Blames ‘Culture’ for Massive Layoffs – After Warning of AI Cuts Months Ago

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has attributed his company’s decision to slash 14,000 jobs to issues with “culture” rather than prior overhiring or AI, despite warning over the Summer that AI-driven job cuts would be coming.

TechSpot reports that Amazon’s announcement earlier this week that it would be cutting 14,000 corporate jobs sent shockwaves through the tech industry. The massive scale of the layoffs led many to speculate about the underlying reasons, with overhiring during the pandemic years and the increasing role of AI being the most commonly cited factors. However, during Amazon’s earnings call on Thursday, CEO Andy Jassy offered a different explanation: the layoffs were primarily driven by issues with the company’s culture.

“It’s culture,” Jassy stated plainly when asked about the motivation behind the job cuts. He went on to explain that as Amazon has rapidly expanded over the years, adding more employees, locations, and business ventures, the company has inadvertently created layers of bureaucracy and management that have weakened the ownership and autonomy of the people doing the actual work. “Sometimes without realizing it, you can weaken the ownership of the people that you have who are doing the actual work,” Jassy said.

This focus on culture and streamlining the company’s operations aligns with Jassy’s previous statements about his vision for Amazon. He has spoken about the need to reduce layers of management, improve discipline, and bring remote workers back into the office. Jassy even introduced an anonymous complaint line for employees to report inefficiencies, which has already led to over 450 process changes within the company.

Furthermore, while Jassy tried to downplay the role of AI in the layoffs, Amazon senior vice president of experience and technology, Beth Galetti, acknowledged in a separate post that AI is “the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the internet” and is enabling companies to innovate faster than ever before. This statement, coupled with reports of Amazon’s plans to replace a significant portion of its warehouse workforce with robots, suggests that AI may be playing a larger role in the company’s decision-making than Jassy is willing to admit.

As Breitbart News reported this week, Jassy warned in June that AI would lead to job cuts at the company:

Amazon, the second-largest private employer in the United States, is bracing for a significant shift in its workforce as AI technology advances. In a memo sent to employees on Tuesday, CEO Andy Jassy warned that the company expects AI to reduce its total corporate workforce in the next few years, as the technology brings efficiency gains across various departments. Jassy’s memo, which was also made public, highlighted the potential impact of AI on both corporate workers, such as software developers, and employees in Amazon warehouses. He stated that AI would “improve inventory placement, demand forecasting, and the efficiency of our robots” in the company’s fulfillment centers.

Read more at TechSpot here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.