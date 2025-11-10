Rumble Prepares to Take on AI Giants with ‘Freedom-First’ Platform

Rumble, the freedom-first technology platform, has signed a business combination agreement to acquire Northern Data AG, a leader in AI and high-performance-computing infrastructure. The move solidifies Rumble as an alternative to left-wing Silicon Valley technocrats.

Rumble has announced a major move to expand its cloud business and accelerate its AI roadmap. The “freedom-first” platform has signed a business combination agreement with Northern Data, a prominent provider of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions. The acquisition, announced on Monday, will see Rumble submit a voluntary public exchange offer to all shareholders of Northern Data.

The strategic transaction will enable Rumble to bolster its cloud portfolio with the addition of approximately 22,000 Nvidia GPUs and gain access to a globally distributed network of energized data center locations. This marks a transformational step in Rumble’s vision of building a Freedom-First technology platform, representing a new way forward for tech rooted in freedom, privacy, independence, and resilience. Rumble is already the hosting provider for Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform.

The acquisition will provide Rumble with immediate scale in the cloud and data center business, expanding its international footprint with a prominent presence in Europe. Northern Data owns one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe, while Rumble has a strong U.S.-brand position. The combined group will have significant opportunities to invest in European data capacities, expand globally, and strengthen investment in America to penetrate the high-growth AI market worldwide.

Tether, a major player in the stablecoin market, has committed to becoming an important anchor customer of the combined group following the closing of the transaction. This follows Tether’s $775 million strategic investment into Rumble earlier this year.

The acquisition also positions Rumble to accelerate innovation in its video business with a scaled GPU estate and new AI competencies. Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and CEO of Rumble, stated, “Freedom-First is the new way forward for tech. Unlike Big Tech, it represents a future where technology empowers rather than controls.” He added that the company’s vision is to continue building out this ecosystem with new verticals, including financial services, AI chatbots and agents, productivity suite, and new web navigation solutions.

Breitbart News will continue to report on Rumble and other companies challenging the big tech Masters of the Universe.

