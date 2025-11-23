Exclusive – Onebrief COO Adam Lackey: Secretary Hegseth Pushing Software Innovation to Win Our Next War

At a Breitbart News Policy event, Onebrief Chief Operating Officer Adam Lackey discussed the need for more responsive and effective software capabilities across the Department of War, aligning his remarks with broader efforts by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to prioritize innovation aimed at ensuring military effectiveness in future conflicts.

Lackey was asked by Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, “Is our software up to date? Are our war fighters getting the best software? Does our government buy the best stuff?” Lackey responded, “We could absolutely be doing better, and we should demand that we do better.” He added, “if a new piece of technology comes out today that is better than what we have in the field, then it has to be a rapid assessment of ‘should this replace what’s out there.’”

He explained that such updates can be hindered by “a six-year lock in a contract with the prime here,” explaining that timely upgrades are crucial, “not only to save lives, but to win the wars.”

Marlow noted that Secretary of War Hegseth is “really trying to push innovation speed to market, more critical tools,” and that he is “thinking about fighting the next war, not just fighting the wars of the past.” Lackey later stated, “When I hear Secretary Hegseth speak, when I hear the vice president speak, and what’s very consistent back all the way up to POTUS, is that, listen, we’re not doing this to compromise. We’re not doing this to gain parity. We’re doing this so that we can win.”

Despite working at a leading defense technology firm, Lackey offered a candid critique of his own company’s offerings, stating that “Onebrief today is not good enough.” He said this honest assessment is part of a commitment to continuous advancement: “If I thought it was, then we’d be resting on our laurels, and we would be failing the war fighter tomorrow.”

Looking ahead, Lackey emphasized, “We want to acquire more companies. We want to partner with more companies. We want to integrate more technologies into our platform, and we want to hire, hire, hire the best talent in the technology space to our team,” he concluded.