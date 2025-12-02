Michael and Susan Dell Boost ‘Trump Accounts’ with $6.25 Billion Donation

Billionaires Michael and Susan Dell together pledged $6.25 billion Tuesday to fund investment accounts for some 25 million American children.

The couple’s unprecedented donation will be the largest ever devoted to the nation’s youth, according to Invest America, a nonprofit advocacy group partnered with the Dells.

Dell, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Dell Technologies, one of the world’s largest technology infrastructure companies, told CNBC in an interview just what sparked the act of philanthropy:

We know that when children have accounts like this, they’re much more likely to graduate from high school, from college, buy a home, start a business and less likely to be incarcerated.

The pair’s commitment underscores a new federal government program that allows parents to open tax-advantaged investment accounts for children under 18 with Social Security numbers.

The initiative, known as “Trump accounts”, was created this year under President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Reuters notes.

Under the federal program, U.S. citizens born from the beginning of 2025 through 2028 will receive a federal grant of $1,000 to seed those so-called Trump accounts. Parents will be able to open and contribute to these accounts starting on July 4, 2026, with IRS guidance yet to be issued.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised “Trump Accounts” earlier this year, promising they will transform financial literacy for working families and set up the next generation for prosperity by giving every American newborn a stake in the economy and a pathway to long-term wealth, as Breitbart News reported.

Trump accounts, Bessent said, would make “everyone a shareholder” in the success of the U.S. economy.

The Dells promise to seed Trump accounts with $250 for children who are 10 or under who were born before Jan. 1, 2025.

According to Invest America, the pledged funds will cover 25 million children age 10 and under in ZIP codes with a median income of $150,000 or less.

“We want to help the children that weren’t part of the government program,” Dell said.

Brad Gerster founded the Invest America Foundation in 2025which helped advance the Invest America Act — federal legislation that created $1,000 tax-advantaged investment accounts for every child born between 2025 and 2028