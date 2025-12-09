Australia’s Social Media Shutdown for Under-16’s Takes Effect

Australia’s world-first social media ban for under-16s has begun. The Federal government-imposed shutdown on the globe’s most popular social media platforms and websites, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Kick, Twitch, and Reddit, means millions of children and teenagers lose access to their social media accounts.

Parents and children won’t be punished by Canberra for breaking the ban – but companies face fines of up to A$49.5m (U.S.$32m, £25m) for breaches that occur on their services.

U.S.-based Reddit remains one of the few remaining firms to say whether or not it would fall into line, AFP reports.

“While we disagree about the scope, effectiveness, and privacy implications of this law, as of December 10, we’re making some changes in line with these requirements,” the company said in a statement.

Reddit said it could not confirm local media reports that it was mulling a last-ditch legal challenge against the restrictions.

But it said the law would be a mistake.

AFP notes hundreds of thousands of adolescents are expected to be impacted by the ban, with Instagram alone reporting about 350,000 Australian users aged 13 to 15.

Some popular apps and websites such as Roblox, Pinterest and WhatsApp are exempt, but the list remains under review.

Bluesky, an X alternative, announced on Tuesday it would also ban under-16s, despite eSafety assessing the platform as “low risk” due to its small user base of 50,000 in Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a last-ditch pitch to convince adolescents it was for their own good in the hours before the ban began.

“From December 10 if you’re under 16 you’re no longer allowed to have a social media account,” he said in a video message. “You’ll know better than anyone what it’s like growing up with algorithms, endless feeds and the pressure that can come with that.

“That’s why we’ve taken this step to support you.”

Polling has consistently shown that two-thirds of voters support raising the minimum age for social media to 16.

While Australia has been leading the world in its bid to isolate young teens from social media, it may soon not be alone.

Malaysia has already indicated it will block children under 16 signing up to social media accounts next year, while New Zealand said it was mulling a similar ban.