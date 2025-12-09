Watch Live: Senate Hearing on Protecting Children from Online Predators

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on protecting children from online predators on Tuesday, December 9.

The committee advanced the STOP CSAM Act earlier this year, which if passed would allow victims to sue tech companies regardless of Section 230 protections.

In November, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the makers of the popular game Roblox for allegedly not doing enough to protect against predators using their platform to victimize children.