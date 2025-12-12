Buried Treasure: Miners Discover Massive Supply of Rare Earth Minerals in Utah

A Utah-based mineral production company has stumbled upon a potentially game-changing discovery of 16 different types of rare earth elements and critical minerals in the state’s Silicon Ridge area. The discovery could potentially help America lower its reliance on China for metals vital to high-tech manufacturing.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Ionic Mineral Technologies, a company focused on producing nanosilicon for lithium-ion batteries, has uncovered what could be the most significant critical mineral reserve ever discovered in the United States. The discovery, made while mining clay in Utah’s Silicon Ridge, includes high grades of 16 different rare earth minerals, ranging from lithium and alumina to germanium, rubidium, cesium, vanadium, and niobium.

The importance of this find cannot be overstated, as it has the potential to significantly reduce the United States’ reliance on other countries, particularly China, for critical minerals. Currently, China dominates the global critical minerals market, supplying approximately 90 percent of the world’s rare earth elements. These minerals are essential components in various industries, including electronics, defense, and electric vehicles.

Independent testing has revealed that the Utah deposit is composed of a “halloysite-hosted ion-adsorption clay,” a geological formation similar to the one that supplies a substantial portion of China’s rare earth production. This type of formation is known for its mineral-rich properties.

Andre Zeitoun, founder and CEO of Ionic MT, emphasized the significance of the discovery, stating, “You can’t make a vehicle without these, you can’t make a fighter jet without some of these metals.” He added that these minerals are also crucial for the production of semiconductor chips that power AI.

The company has already drilled an area spanning more than 600 acres to a depth of 100 feet, but Zeitoun believes this is just the beginning. “We know this is a sizable deposit, and we know that’s just scratching the surface,” he said, referring to the site as a “district” rather than a single mine, given its vast scale.

One of the key advantages of the Utah site is that it is already permitted for mining, which will expedite the production process. Additionally, the area benefits from having a fully established infrastructure across its 8,000 acres, including access to roads and water. Ionic MT plans to process the minerals at its nearby manufacturing facility in Provo, Utah.

The discovery has garnered attention from both the Trump administration and local officials. Ionic has had several meetings with the White House, which has expressed “clear enthusiasm about our work and its potential national impact.” Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz (R), also commented on the find, saying, “Our energy and national security depend on having a reliable supply of critical minerals—and Utah is uniquely positioned to lead the way.”

As the United States seeks to secure its critical mineral supply, the Interior Department has recently expanded the list of what the country considers critical minerals, now including copper and uranium. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum emphasized the abundance of public assets, including minerals, that the U.S. possesses, both onshore and offshore.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

