AI Wars: Disney Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Google Claiming Copyright Infringement on ‘Massive Scale’

Disney has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Google, accusing the tech giant of copyright infringement on a “massive scale” with its generative AI tools.

Disney argues that Google is leveraging its dominance in generative AI to “commercially exploit and distribute” infringing images and videos, according to the cease-and-desist letter obtained by TheWrap.

“Google is intentionally amplifying the scope of its infringement, by making its infringing AI Services available across so many channels to so many consumers, flooding the market with infringing works, and reaping enormous profits and other value from its unlawful, harmful, and damaging exploitation of Disney’s copyrighted works,” the letter reads.

The cease-and-desist letter, sent from Jenner & Block attorney David Singer, goes on to allege that the intellectual property being infringed upon involves characters from Disney’s Frozen, The Lion King, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Deadpool, The Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Wars.

The letter also calls out Google’s AI models, including Veo, Imagen, and Nano Banana, as well as the tech giant’s virtual assistant Gemini and YouTube.

Disney also accuses of Google of refusing “to implement any technological measures to mitigate or prevent copyright infringement,” despite the fact that the entertainment company has been addressing its concerns with the tech giant for months.

“If anything, Google’s infringement has only increased during that time,” Disney said.

In its letter, Disney called on Google to cease copying and distributing its intellectual property, implement measures to ensure “no further outputs” infringe on the company’s material, as well as identify which Disney content Google has used to train its AI models — and to end all further AI training.

Disney’s cease-and-desist letter to Google comes after the entertainment company sent similar letters to Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta and Character.AI, an independent company whose co-founders, Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, were hired by Google last year.

Disney has taken a different tact with OpenAI, signing a billion dollar deal this week.

