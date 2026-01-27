Electric Vehicles Surpass Traditional Gasoline Cars in European Sales for First Time

Electric vehicles outsold conventional gasoline-powered passenger cars in Europe for the first time in December, representing a significant transformation in the continent’s automotive market.

Inside EV’s reports that European consumers purchased more than 300,000 electric vehicles during December, marking a historic milestone in the automotive industry as EVs overtook traditional internal combustion engine vehicles in monthly sales figures. According to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), this achievement represents a year-over-year increase of approximately 50 percent in electric vehicle registrations.

The December sales figures show that 308,955 new electric vehicles were registered across the European Union, United Kingdom, and European Free Trade Association countries, which include Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Within the European Union alone, 217,898 electric vehicles were registered during the month. Both regional totals showed increases of just over 50 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

This latest development follows a pattern of declining traditional fuel vehicle sales in Europe. Electric vehicles previously surpassed diesel cars in sales at the end of 2023, while plug-in hybrid vehicles overtook diesel-powered vehicles one year later. Diesel vehicles, once market leaders in Europe, have experienced consistent market share declines over the past decade and now occupy the bottom position in sales rankings.

Traditional gasoline-powered vehicles registered 216,492 units in the European Union during December, representing a 19.2 percent decrease from 2024 figures. Across the broader EU, EFTA, and UK regions, gasoline vehicle registrations totaled 254,449 units, reflecting a 17.7 percent year-over-year decline.

Diesel-powered vehicles continued their downward trajectory with barely 70,000 registrations across the EU, EFTA, and UK regions, marking a 23.1 percent decrease compared to the previous year. The data indicates that diesel vehicles have fallen furthest from their former position of market dominance.

However, hybrid vehicles currently maintain the leading position in European automotive sales. In December, 380,921 hybrid cars were registered across the EU, EFTA, and UK territories, while the European Union alone saw 324,799 hybrid vehicle registrations. Although hybrids still command a significant lead over electric vehicles, the rate of hybrid registration growth was substantially slower than that of electric vehicles, with increases of just 5.8 percent in the EU and 4.9 percent across the EU, EFTA, and UK regions.

Plug-in hybrid vehicles demonstrated strong growth during the period, with 123,460 new registrations in December representing a 35.8 percent increase from 2024. This category of vehicles, which combine electric motors with traditional combustion engines and can be charged from external power sources, continues to appeal to consumers seeking flexibility in their transportation options.

The availability of more affordable electric vehicle options has contributed to increased consumer adoption. European car buyers now have access to a wider range of competitively priced electric vehicles than ever before. One example is the redesigned Renault 5, which carries a starting price of approximately 28,000 euros, ($33,000).

Breitbart News previously reported that Chinese EVs are invading Europe, with sales of BYD EVs surpassing Tesla in Germany and the UK:

In Germany, Europe’s largest electric vehicle market, BYD registered more than double the number of new vehicles compared to Tesla during December, according to data released by the Federal Motor Transport Authority. The annual figures reveal an even more dramatic shift in market dynamics. BYD’s vehicle sales in Germany experienced an 800 percent surge, reaching 23,306 units for the full year. Meanwhile, Tesla’s registrations in the same market declined by nearly half, dropping to 19,390 vehicles. The UK, which represents the region’s second-largest market for plug-in vehicles, witnessed a similar pattern. BYD initially overtook Tesla in September and maintained its lead through the end of the year. The manufacturer of the Dolphin hatchback model concluded the year with 51,422 registrations in the UK market, while Tesla recorded 45,513 registrations during the same period.

