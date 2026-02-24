Trump Effect: Apple to Begin Mac Production at Texas Facility

Apple has announced plans to relocate a portion of its Mac Mini desktop computer manufacturing to the United States from Asia, marking another step in Donald Trump’s ongoing effort to bring high tech manufacturing back to American soil.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple has revealed that it will shift some production of its Mac Mini desktop computer to a Foxconn facility located in Houston, Texas. The manufacturing initiative is scheduled to commence later this year as part of the company’s broader commitment to domestic investment.

Apple COO Sabih Khan disclosed the production plan during the first public tour of the Houston facility. Khan guided journalists through two main buildings at the site—one currently dedicated to assembling Apple’s AI servers and another large warehouse space that will undergo conversion into 220,000 square feet of manufacturing area specifically designated for Mac Mini production.

This announcement represents the latest development in Apple’s substantial domestic investment strategy. Last August, the iPhone manufacturer pledged to invest $600 billion in the United States over a four-year period. This commitment emerged following pressure from the Trump administration encouraging major corporations to increase their domestic investment levels. In return for these substantial spending commitments, participating companies have received exemptions from certain tariffs. Apple joins dozens of other corporations that have made similar pledges under this arrangement.

Khan clarified that Mac Mini production will not exclusively move to the United States. Manufacturing operations will continue at existing facilities in Asia, with the Houston production line primarily serving to meet local demand as it scales up operations. This approach allows Apple to maintain its established supply chains while simultaneously expanding its domestic manufacturing footprint.

Addressing concerns about the viability of the new Houston operation given the Austin facility’s trajectory, Khan expressed greater confidence in the Mac Mini’s long-term demand outlook. He noted that the Mac Mini enjoys broader popularity compared to the Mac Pro, which stands as Apple’s most expensive product offering. This stronger demand profile provides a more stable foundation for sustained domestic production operations.

Beyond manufacturing expansion, Apple plans to broaden the Houston facility’s mission to include education and workforce development. The company will establish a new training center focused on advanced manufacturing techniques at the site. This educational component aims to provide instruction to various groups including students, supplier employees, and other interested parties in Apple’s proprietary manufacturing methods and processes. The training center shares the same projected opening timeline as the Mac Mini production line, with both scheduled to begin operations later this year.

