Electric Dreams Are Fading: Honda Cancels 3 EVs Intended for U.S. Market

Honda has announced the cancellation of three electric vehicles that were slated for U.S. production, marking a significant shift in the automaker’s EV strategy.

Car and Driver reports that Honda is abandoning plans to develop and sell three EVs in the United States, including the 0-Series SUV, 0-Series Saloon, and the Acura RSX. The Japanese automaker cited an unpredictable regulatory environment surrounding electric vehicle incentives and fossil fuel regulations as primary reasons for the decision.

The three canceled models were all planned for production at Honda’s manufacturing facility in Ohio, which has undergone extensive retooling over the past two years in preparation for electric vehicle assembly. The cancellation represents a dramatic reversal of Honda’s previously announced electrification plans for the North American market.

In its official announcement, Honda was notably direct about the factors influencing its decision. The company pointed to the volatile policy environment in the United States, particularly regarding EV incentives and fossil fuel regulations, as creating an untenable business case for the vehicles. Honda stated that it expected to incur further financial losses over the long term if it proceeded with launching the three electric models.

As Breitbart News reported in September, EV makers were in a panic attempting to find loopholes for customers to use the tax credits cut off by the Trump administration, a sign that carmakers do not believe that EVs can sell on their own merits without a government handout to sweeten the deal.

The automaker also addressed challenges in the Chinese market, where it noted that customer preferences have shifted significantly. According to Honda, Chinese consumers are now prioritizing software features over traditional automotive attributes such as fuel efficiency and cabin space. In a remarkably candid assessment, Honda acknowledged that it was unable to deliver products offering better value than those from newer Chinese manufacturers.

Rather than moving forward with the planned electric vehicle launches, Honda outlined vague plans to establish what it described as a “fixed-cost structure appropriate for the scale” for future electric model implementation. The company did not provide specific details about what vehicles, if any, might replace the canceled models or when alternative plans might be announced.

The financial impact of this decision is expected to be substantial. Honda is preparing to record losses that could reach up to $15.8 billion as a result of the cancellations. The scale of these projected losses has prompted action at the executive level, with several top Honda executives agreeing to return or reduce their salaries by up to 30 percent of their monthly compensation for a three-month period.

The Ohio manufacturing facility, which has been undergoing preparation for electric vehicle production, now faces an uncertain future. Honda has not detailed what will happen to the facility or the investments already made in retooling it for EV manufacturing.

Honda has indicated that it will announce a revised mid- to long-term strategy at a press conference scheduled for May of this year. This upcoming announcement is expected to provide more clarity on the company’s future direction in electrification and how it plans to navigate the challenging market conditions it has identified.

Breitbart News reported in December that Ford would take a massive charge as it admitted defeat in pushing EVs on the American public:

In a stunning blow to the U.S. auto industry’s ambitious EV plans, Ford Motor announced on Monday that it expects to incur approximately $19.5 billion in charges, primarily due to its struggling electric vehicle business. The staggering write-down marks the largest impairment taken by a company in Detroit’s history and underscores the challenges faced by automakers as they grapple with lackluster demand for EVs. Faced with mounting losses totaling $13 billion in its EV division since 2023, Ford has decided to shift its strategy, focusing on bolstering its lineup of gas-powered vehicles while transitioning to hybrid and extended-range electric models that incorporate onboard gasoline engines. The move aims to pull back from loss-making assets and redirect capital to more profitable models. Ford CEO Jim Farley acknowledged the necessity of the pivot, stating, “Instead of plowing billions into the future knowing these large EVs will never make money, we are pivoting. We now know enough about the U.S. market where we have a lot more certainty in this second inning of reduced-emissions powertrains.”

Read more at Car and Driver here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.