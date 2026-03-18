A European nonprofit is reportedly taking credit — alongside a broader network of advocacy groups — for the European Union’s $140 million fine against Elon Musk’s social media platform, X.

The organization, the EU Disinfo Lab, did not claim sole responsibility, according to a report by the Foundation for Freedom Online (FFO). Instead, it said the action reflected the efforts of a wider “civil society” ecosystem, which it identified itself as part of, that had worked to support regulatory scrutiny of the platform under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

That same ecosystem, the report notes, had received substantial levels of U.S. taxpayer funding prior to the issuance of the “Ending Federal Censorship” executive order, which aimed to restrict certain federal activities related to online speech. The EU DisinfoLab was one such beneficiary, with its 2024 conference supported with $15,000 from the State Department.

Tough the amount of US taxpayer funds that supported EU DisinfoLab was small compared to other members of the civil society ecosystem, the amounts sent to the broader civil society ecosystem in Europe alone amounted to tens of millions of dollars. The loss of this funding caused by the Ending Federal Censorship EO and other Trump policy changes was identified as a major point of concern by the EU Disinfo Lab.

European authorities imposed the fine against X as part of the DSA’s enforcement framework, specifically targeting the platform over its alleged refusal to allow “disinformation researchers” access to its API, allowing them to surveil speech and advertising placements on the platform at scale. The penalty represents one of the most significant actions taken to date under the law.

According to details cited in the report, civil society groups contributed to the broader regulatory environment by monitoring online content, producing research, and engaging with policymakers. These activities, taken together, were described by the nonprofit as part of a coordinated ecosystem that helped shape enforcement priorities.

X has previously raised concerns about the scope and implementation of the DSA, particularly regarding how compliance requirements may affect lawful speech. The company has faced ongoing scrutiny from EU regulators as the law moves from adoption to active enforcement.

The nonprofit’s framing of the fine as a product of civil society collaboration highlights the role such networks can play in regulatory processes. It also draws attention to the taxpayer funding streams that supported these groups prior to recent policy changes in the United States.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.