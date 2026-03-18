Media Research Center: Google News Massively Biased, Just 2% of Top Morning Stories from Conservative Outlets

A new analysis from the Media Research Center reveals that Google News displayed a massive bias in political coverage during February, with just two percent of its top morning stories in the month of February coming from conservative outlets.

The Media Research Center (MRC) has released a study examining Google News’s top 20 morning stories throughout February, revealing the platform displayed 314 left-leaning articles while only featuring 11 right-leaning stories. According to the research organization, this represents just 2.2 percent of coverage from right-leaning outlets during the month.

The analysis utilized media bias ratings from AllSides, a firm that categorizes news outlets across the political spectrum. MRC researchers examined the top 20 stories featured on Google News each day at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET throughout the 28-day period from February 1 through February 28.

According to the findings, Google News featured zero right-leaning articles for 17 days during the month. On days when right-leaning outlets did appear, only one such article was included, and in 45 percent of those instances, the article appeared near the bottom of the top 20 list. The study identified four right-leaning outlets that received coverage: Daily Mail, Fox News, New York Post, and the Bulwark.

MRC President David Bozell commented on the findings, stating “Google can pretend to hide behind its algorithm all it wants, the fact that it followed Apple News’s lead in suppressing right-leaning outlets tells you all that you need to know about the search giant’s rampant anti-conservative bias. Google must come clean and start operating fairly. It can do so by not discriminating against right-leaning outlets.”

The study reported that Google News ran 487 stories total from AllSides-rated outlets during February. Of these, 314 stories were classified as left-leaning, representing 64.5 percent of coverage. An additional 162 stories, nearly 33.3 percent, came from sources rated as “center” by AllSides.

The analysis noted that among the limited right-leaning coverage, only a small portion addressed substantive political topics. The study claimed Google News did not feature coverage about the Justice Department’s release of additional Jeffrey Epstein files and included only one Fox News article regarding a State of the Union speech.

Examples of right-leaning stories that did appear included sports coverage and health-related articles from the New York Post, with headlines about an Australian Open tennis match and weight loss medications.

Meanwhile, the study documented that Google News featured multiple stories from Al Jazeera, a Qatar-funded media outlet, covering topics including Middle Eastern politics and international news. The platform also included various human interest stories from outlets like HuffPost Life, Variety, Gizmodo, and New York Magazine.

MRC Vice President for Free Speech Dan Schneider addressed what he characterized as Google’s disregard for regulatory oversight. “These massive corporations throw their weight around, arrogantly assuming they are above the law and too big to be held accountable. Google has long skirted election laws and consumer protection standards, all in an effort to push its radical agenda and to achieve its partisan goals,” Schneider stated.

The report referenced a previous MRC study about bias in Apple News that received attention from the FTC. That earlier analysis allegedly showed it took 100 days for Apple News to include a right-leaning outlet in its top stories, prompting an FTC letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook. According to the MRC, major news outlets covered that story and the FTC letter, but Google News did not feature the coverage.



The bias in Google News is in line with shocking revelations published by Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, the author of the new book CODE RED, who documented that Google’s Gemini AI accused 7 Republican Senators, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio of so-called “hate speech.”

Read more at the Media Research Center here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.