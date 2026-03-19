AI Wars: Tech Titans Rally Behind Anthropic in Pentagon Contract Fight

Technology companies are providing behind-the-scenes support for AI startup Anthropic as it battles a Pentagon designation that could bar it from government contracts. The government says that it has found Anthropic to be an “unacceptable” risk to national security.

The New York Times reports that several major technology firms are quietly backing Anthropic in its conflict with the Department of Defense, marking a shift in how Silicon Valley approaches confrontations with the Trump administration. Some of the most powerful companies in the world, including Google and Microsoft, are among those taking Anthropic’s side.

The dispute centers on the Pentagon’s decision to label Anthropic as a supply chain risk after the company refused to allow its artificial intelligence technology to be used for autonomous weapons without human control or domestic surveillance. Importantly, the Pentagon claims it was trying to do neither of these “red line” activities, but instead using Anthropic’s AI platform Claude for legal purposes.

The Pentagon designation would prohibit Anthropic from conducting business with government entities. In response, the AI company filed two lawsuits last week claiming the Defense Department inappropriately used the risk designation to punish the startup for ideological reasons. The government countered in a 40-page filing on Tuesday, arguing that Anthropic represents an unacceptable national security risk because the company could modify or disable its technology based on its own interests rather than national priorities during wartime.

Industry support for Anthropic has manifested through carefully worded public statements, behind-the-scenes discussions, and court filings. Microsoft filed a court brief supporting Anthropic, while both Google and Amazon stated their customers could continue using Anthropic’s technology for non-government purposes. Among major tech executives, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is the only one to publicly address the situation, expressing hope for a resolution.

Breitbart News previously reported on an open letter sent by Google employees working on AI that calls for restrictions on military contracts:

The Google employees specifically asked that the company prohibit the US military from using its Gemini AI product for surveillance of American citizens or for operating autonomous weapons systems without human oversight. The letter was addressed to Dean, who leads the company’s AI division. “Please do everything in your power to stop any deal which crosses these basic red lines,” the employees wrote in their letter. “We love working at Google and want to be proud of our work.”

The broader tech industry’s willingness to push back stems from interconnected business interests and shared leftist politics. Major companies including Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have invested in Anthropic and regularly conduct business with the startup. Industry insiders also worry the Pentagon’s action could set a dangerous precedent for any technology company working with government agencies. Additionally, highly paid AI researchers at these companies generally support Anthropic’s restrictions on technology use.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and Anthropic’s primary competitor, told lawmakers in Washington he disagreed with the Pentagon’s designation and hoped for a peaceful resolution, according to sources familiar with the discussions. Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, told Fortune magazine he was sympathetic to arguments against using such products domestically and favored establishing terms of engagement and limits on how domestic agencies could deploy AI.

“Anthropic’s stand gave people here courage, making it safer for them to speak up,” said John O’Farrell, of venture firm Andreessen Horowitz. “To pick on them really hit a nerve. It’s one of our own.”

The conflict originated early this year when contract negotiations between the Pentagon and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei broke down over the company’s insistence on usage restrictions. War Secretary Pete Hegseth, who stated the technology would only be used for lawful purposes, designated Anthropic as a supply chain risk when Amodei refused to compromise. Pentagon workers currently rely on Anthropic’s AI for classified work.

The clash between conservatives and leftist Silicon Valley giants that have built empires on their anti-military attitudes and resistance to supporting our warfighters is one of the primary themes of the upcoming book by Breitbart News Social Media Director Wynton Hall, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised CODE RED as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls CODE RED “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Read more at the New York Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.