‘CODE RED’ Author on ‘War Room:’ We Can Win AI War Without Becoming a ‘Techno-Authoritarian Surveillance’ State

Wynton Hall, Breitbart News social media director and author of Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, explained on Steve Bannon’s War Room show that America can beat China without becoming a “techno-authoritarian” surveillance state.

“We have to understand how sophisticated this operation is. Since 2017, they’ve had their marker down on 2030 global domination of AI,” Hall said of China’s desire to lead on AI.

“While we’re talking about all of this bread and circus stuff, they’re focused like a laser beam on owning the future because they know exactly the power of AI, that’s political power,” he continued.

He noted that he lays out in CODE RED many of China’s “chokepoints” on AI, which includes export controls on advanced AI chips, such as Nvidia’s H200 chip.

Hall explained that, although the race to beat China on AI may be existential crisis, it does not mean that America should lose what makes it special.

“We have to beat China without becoming China. We do not want to live in a techno-authoritarian surveillance CCP state. We do not want to be able to have a digital gulag and a pixelated prison. What we want is our freedoms that are forefathers gave and men and women have died for in this country. And, we want to make sure that our leaders are staying ahead of that curve by also have a citizenry ahead of that curve,” he said.