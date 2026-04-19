How to Check if You Qualify for Google’s $135 Million Settlement over Android Phone Data Snooping

Google has reached a preliminary settlement agreement to pay $135 million to resolve a class action lawsuit alleging the company collected data from Android phone users without proper consent. Here’s how to check if you qualify for a payout.

CNET reports that the settlement in the case Taylor v. Google LLC was reached in January and could potentially provide compensation to approximately 100 million Android phone users across the United States. The official settlement website is now live, allowing eligible individuals to select their preferred payment method ahead of a final approval hearing scheduled for June 23.

The current class action lawsuit claims that Google harvested mobile phone data from Android devices without obtaining users’ permission. While Google has not admitted any fault in the matter, the company agreed to the settlement amount and to make specific changes to its data collection practices.

The final approval hearing will take place on June 23, when the court will review objections and determine whether the proposed settlement is fair and reasonable. If approved, the court will authorize the distribution of the $135 million settlement fund to eligible class members. The hearing date and time are subject to change, with any updates to be posted on the official settlement website.

To qualify for the payout, you must meet these four criteria:

Must reside in the United States. Must have used an Android mobile device with a cellular data plan. Must have used the Android device at any time between November 12, 2017, and the final settlement date. Must not be a class member in the case Csupo v. Google LLC which is specific for California residents.

For more information, and to apply for a settlement payment, visit the official settlement page here.

The website also provides information for those who wish to speak at the June 23 court hearing or for individuals who want to exclude themselves from the settlement or submit written objections to the court by the May 29 deadline.

The exact amount each settlement class member will receive has not yet been determined, but payments are capped at a maximum of $100 per person. Distributions will occur only after final court approval is granted and any appeals are fully resolved. After deducting administrative costs, taxes, and attorney fees, the settlement administrator will attempt to pay each qualifying member an equal amount.

Read more at CNET here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.