Google announced this week that 75 percent of all new code created within the company is currently being generated by AI systems and subsequently reviewed by human engineers.

Business Insider reports that Google announced this week that three-quarters of all new code created within the company is currently being generated by AI systems and then reviewed by human engineers. This represents a dramatic acceleration in the company’s adoption of AI-powered development tools over recent years.

The percentage of AI-generated code at Google has increased substantially in a relatively short time frame. As recently as October 2024, approximately 25 percent of the company’s code was generated by AI systems. By last fall, that figure had climbed to 50 percent, and it has now reached 75 percent as of the latest announcement.

Google has actively encouraged its workforce to incorporate AI into their daily tasks, including software development and various other functions. In a blog post published Wednesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained that the company is transitioning toward truly agentic workflows, where engineers are utilizing more autonomous systems to complete tasks.

Pichai provided a specific example of the efficiency gains achieved through this approach. “Recently, a particularly complex code migration done by agents and engineers working together was completed six times faster than was possible a year ago with engineers alone,” Pichai said.

The engineers at Google primarily use the company’s own Gemini models for code generation. The company has integrated AI usage into its performance evaluation system, with some engineers receiving specific AI-related goals that will be factored into their performance reviews for the current year.

Google is far from alone among major technology companies in embracing AI for software development. The trend represents a broader shift across the industry as companies seek to accelerate development cycles and improve productivity.

Microsoft has also made significant strides in this area. In April of last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella disclosed that between 20 and 30 percent of the code for certain company projects was being written by AI. Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott made an even bolder prediction during the same month, stating his belief that 95 percent of code would be AI-generated within a five-year timeframe.

Silicon Valley’s adoption of AI to replace human programmers is the leading edge of the potential economic revolution artificial intelligence could bring to not only the American economy, but our entire way of life. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Business Insider here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.