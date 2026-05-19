Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Reassigns 7,000 Workers to AI Initiatives Ahead of Planned Layoffs

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta announced on Monday that it is reassigning 7,000 employees to focus on AI initiatives, just two days before the company plans to lay off roughly 10 percent of its workers.

The New York Times reports that Meta has informed its workforce that 7,000 employees will be reassigned to concentrate on new AI initiatives, marking the latest transformation in the company’s strategic pivot toward AI technology. The announcement comes as the social media giant prepares to lay off approximately 8,000 workers, representing 10 percent of its total workforce.

According to an internal memo from Janelle Gale, Meta’s head of human resources, the reassigned employees will be distributed across four new organizations dedicated to building AI tools and applications. These new organizational structures will utilize what Gale described as “A.I. native design structures” and will feature a flatter management structure compared to other areas within the company. Additional details about the specific roles will be communicated to employees on Wednesday, coinciding with the planned layoff notifications.

The restructuring “will make us more productive and make the work more rewarding,” Gale wrote in the memo. Meta declined to provide further commentary on the organizational changes beyond the internal communication.

The workforce reassignment precedes the elimination of roughly 8,000 positions scheduled for Wednesday. Meta, which operates Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, employed more than 78,000 people at the end of 2025. The company had informed workers in late April that job cuts were forthcoming as part of its broader strategy to improve operational efficiency while simultaneously investing substantial resources in AI development.

The restructuring at Meta reflects a broader trend across the technology sector, where companies are streamlining operations and realigning their workforces to prioritize artificial intelligence capabilities. Last week, networking company Cisco announced it would lay off 4,000 employees as it redirected resources toward AI initiatives. Other major technology firms including Microsoft, Block, and Coinbase have similarly announced reorganizations driven by the emergence and demands of AI technology.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s chief executive, has positioned artificial intelligence as central to the company’s future strategy. Meta is making significant investments in data center infrastructure to power AI technology and maintain competitive parity with rivals such as Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic. During an investor call in January, Zuckerberg disclosed plans to spend between $115 billion and $135 billion this year, with a substantial portion allocated to AI development.

The company’s strategic shift toward AI has coincided with a retreat from its previous ambitious bet on the metaverse, an immersive virtual world concept. Meta has scaled back metaverse-related work and eliminated positions in that division. The company has actively encouraged employees to incorporate AI tools into their daily workflows and has begun evaluating AI usage as part of performance reviews for many staff members.

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Read more at the New York Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.