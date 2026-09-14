Beijing Imposes Total Ban on Drones Months After Deadly Plane Crash

Beijing local government authorities on Sunday announced a complete ban on the possession of drones within the Chinese capital, citing security concerns.

The new prohibitions are set to go into effect on November 15.

They further tighten regulations on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) imposed by the local communist government earlier this year. Beijing is widely known for boasting the most rigorous of restrictions on drones in all of China.

Per AFP, the new restrictions prohibit individuals from possessing or storing drones, as well as transporting any of its components into Beijing. The flying of drones in Beijing airspace will only be allowed for exceptional circumstances, such as emergencies or “counter-terrorism.”

Existing owners of drone devices in Beijing have until the November 15 deadline to dispose of their devices or move them out of the Chinese capital. Failure to comply with reportedly result in fines and the confiscation of the UAVs.

According to multiple outlets, Beijing authorities have also launched a drone buyback program to eliminate the presence of UAVs from the Chinese capital. Subsidies for drone owners who scrap their UAVs have also been reportedly offered, with the possibility of receiving free shipping should a user decide to mail the device out of the city.

Additionally, the South China Morning Post reports that a new no-fly sone in Beijing and its surrounding areas will go into effect later this week on Sunday September 20, restricting non-essential flights but with exceptions for commercial aviation and emergency rescue operations. According to the Post, several Chinese netizens expressed criticism of the upcoming drone ban.

Beijing authorities highly restrict the use of drones at the Chinese capital and the use of its airspace, with tourists being strictly forbidden from bringing UAVs into the city. Prior to the announced total ban on Sunday, regulations that were approved in March and went into effect in May banned the sale of UAVs at the Chinese capital.

Existing drone owners were allowed to keep their devices, but they had to register them before authorities, in addition to complying with additional restrictions. Individuals will reportedly be allowed to fly drones outside of Beijing, provided the devices are duly registered as demanded by authorities.

The tightened regulations come a few months after a small aircraft crashed in June into Beijing’s tallest building, the Citic Tower, killing its pilot and injuring several others. The Chinese Communist regime has not publicly disclosed exact details behind the June incident, particularly in light of the notoriously draconian airspace restrictions in Beijing.