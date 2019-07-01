Nolte: CNN’s Antifa Pals Have Assaulted 15 Journalists

Even though there have been at least 15 documented incidents of Antifa assaulting members of the media, CNN has steadily remained the left-wing terrorist group’s public relations arm.
Over the weekend, Antifa added another notch to its gun with a brutal assault on Quillette journalist Andy Ngo, an attack that landed him in the hospital, an assault that CNN’s media reporter Brian Stelter deliberately downplayed on his basement-rated weekend show.
Sadly, Saturday’s Ngo assault is just the most recent attack on a journalist (and on Ngo himself, who has been physically accosted by Antifa in the past).
Nevertheless, not counting Stelter using selectively-edited video this weekend to make it look as though Ngo was merely the victim of a milkshake/silly string hazing that went too far, here is a short list of CNN’s encouragement and defense of Antifa’s violence:
- Antifa fights for a “good cause.”
- Antifa’s fight “is right.”
- Antifa’s punches are more “equal morally” than others.
- Antifa is “on the side of right.”
- Antifa is right because “sometimes you can’t fight by praising them or being nice to them. You gotta fight fire with fire…”
- Antifa is as heroic as the America soldiers who stormed the beaches on D-Day.
- Antifa harassing Ted Cruz and his wife out of a restaurant is “what he signed up for.”
- …criticism Antifa is “racist” (even though Antifa is predominantly white).
What’s more, much of this defense and championing of Antifa happened after the group committed countless acts of violence and vandalism.
Worse still, CNN launched this public relations campaign for Antifa even after the group had attacked about a dozen journalists.
As recently as April of this year, just a few months ago, CNN defended Antifa as fighters of a “good cause” — and this was long after Antifa had repeatedly beaten, bullied, and roughed up members of the media:
- August 2017: Independent journalist Keith Campbell beaten by Antifa in Berkeley, CA.
- August 2017: CBS photojournalists attacked by Antifa; required stitches in his head.
- August 2017: Female reporter, Taylor Lorenz, allegedly punched by Antifa.
- August 2017: Journalist shoved and robbed by Antifa in San Francisco.
- June 2017: Antifa attacked Herald Sun columnist Andrew Bolt in Melbourne Australia.
- July 2017: Independent journalist Luke Rudkowski beaten by Antifa at G20.
- July 2017: Heavy.com journalist Marcus J. DiPaola beaten by Antifa at G20.
- July 2017: Heavy.com journalist Max Bachmann beaten by Antifa at G20
- August 2017: Rebel Media’s Jack Posobiec assaulted by Antifa in DC.
- August 2017: Global News crew assaulted by Antifa in Quebec.
- April 2017: Daily Caller cameraman assaulted by Antifa in DC
- August 2018: NBC News cameraman shoved around by Antifa in Virginia.
- August 2018: Same NBC News crew attacked again by Antifa.
- November 2018: Journalist Andy Ngo assaulted by Antifa in Portland.
And now we can add Saturday’s brutal attack on Ngo as number 15.
To understand just how far CNN is willing to go in order to protect Antifa, watch the full assault in the first video and Stelter’s selectively editing out the most brutal parts in the second:
First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG
— Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019
—
Even @MrAndyNgo's critics should have no trouble saying this: The assault against him was unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/VLKc4M0P05
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 30, 2019
How many journalists have to be assaulted by Antifa before CNN condemns this terrorism with half the energy it gave to destroying the life of a rodeo clown?
Well, we know the answer is more than 15.
Unfortunately, what we have in CNN is a dangerous propaganda outlet dedicated to normalizing, championing, and defending political violence as a means to achieve its left-wing goals.
