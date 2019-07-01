CNN’s Brian Stelter deliberately downplayed the brutal beating of journalist Andy Ngo at the hands of the left-wing terrorist group Antifa.

Ngo, a reporter and editor for Quillette, a site that champions free expression, was physically assaulted by a gang of Antifa thugs in Portland, Oregon, Saturday while covering a protest that — as is almost always the case with Antifa — turned into a violent riot.

Video shows that while doing nothing more provocative than covering the event, Ngo was sucker-punched in the face by a masked thug. Then, as he covered his injured face, Ngo was swarmed by black-clad hooligans who viciously kicked and pushed Ngo while throwing containers of liquid at him.

As he walks away in retreat, two more terrorists hurl objects at him.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

It was a horrific spectacle, one that put Ngo in the hospital, and one that Brian Stelter did not want his audience to see.

Stelter, who holds himself up as the defender of all things “journalism,” who breaks into a full body rash every time a reporter is merely criticized with words for fear it will lead to violence, spent exactly 47 seconds of his basement-rated hour-long CNN show “condemning” the attack.

To his eternal shame, Stelter rushed the segment before a commercial — so that his panel would not have to lengthen the segment by discussing it, but even worse, Stelter chose not to broadcast the punching and kicking of Ngo.

Instead, as you will see below, Stelter showed only the aftermath of the attack, which makes it look as though Ngo was the victim of nothing more than some taunting after a milkshake/silly string attack.

You can watch Stelter’s fake news-of-omission for yourself here:

Even @MrAndyNgo's critics should have no trouble saying this: The assault against him was unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/VLKc4M0P05 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 30, 2019

Why would Stelter deliberately mislead his audience by not showing the sucker punch, the swarming, and the kicks?

Why would Stelter deliberately downplay the violence against Ngo?

Well, that’s an easy question to answer if you are at all aware of the far-left CNN’s history of normalizing, encouraging, and defending political violence against its enemies on the right.

CNN adores Antifa and on countless occasions has encouraged and defended these left-wing terrorists as heroic and necessary.

Although Antifa’s domestic terrorism has been well-documented for years — riots, beatings, threats, etc. — in support of Antifa’s violence against CNN’s enemies, it has told America that….

CNN’s crusade to create a climate of hate and violence against Trump and his supports extends beyond encouraging Antifa.

As I have previously documented….

As you can see, CNN firmly believes political violence is the way forward, that brutality and intimidation and the threat of violence are a legitimate means for the left to impose its will on the American people.

So once you understand that CNN is one of the primary instigators and defenders of Antifa and political violence in general, Stelter covering up the worst of Antifa’s physical assault on Ngo makes perfect sense.

The news about Ngo is out there, Stelter knows that, but this way he can claim he addressed it on his show, while at the same time he can deliberately spread a viral video that downplays what actually happened — a video that makes it look like CNN’s Antifa pals only went a little too far.

