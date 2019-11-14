Nolte: ABC’s Matthew Dowd Forced to Delete ‘Sexist’ Impeachment Tweet

Matthew Dowd, a far-left political analyst at ABC News, was forced to delete a sexist tweet aimed at Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Dowd’s Twitter account should be linked in the Dictionary under the word “cuck.” He’s an insufferable virtue signaler and male feminist who sold out to the far-left media after working for Republican President George W. Bush.

Here’s a good example: “Katie hill resigning while we have a president and 2 Supreme Court justices all credibly accused of sexual harassment/assault is a bit like a jaywalker going to jail while al Capone roams free,” Dowd tweeted a few weeks ago.

And like all left-wing men, Dowd simply cannot stand the idea of an independent-thinking woman, a conservative woman who dares to think and speak in ways sexist pigs like Dowd disapprove of.

So after Stefanik shined during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing, and did so by any objective standard with sharp questions for the Democrats star witnesses against Trump, and even sharper questions for Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), Dowd just couldn’t handle it. Instead of being barefoot in the left-wing kitchen where the left believe all women belong, here was Stefanik effectively exposing the coup and their plotters on national television.

So what did the male chauvinist do? He took to Twitter to attack Stefanik for being … a woman.

“Elise Stefanik is a perfect example of why just electing someone because they are a woman or a millennial doesn’t necessarily get you the leaders we need,” Dowd tweeted from his verified account.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) quickly fired back at Dowd, tweeting, “Elise did a great job laying out the facts. And, not least of all, this comment is reprehensible.”

With all due respect to Meadows, what he fails to understand is that Stefanik’s “great job laying out the facts” is exactly why Dowd condemned her for being an uppity traitor to her gender.

Stefanik also ripped Dowd: “It’s a good thing I wasn’t raised to measure my self-worth or professional work based on tweets from self-important @MSNBC commentators like Dowd (who is he again?),” she tweeted.

Dowd eventually slithered back to Twitter to delete his sexist tweet with an apology that only made things worse….

“Hey @EliseStefanik I just want to apologize for a tweet that is being misinterpreted,” Dowd wrote. “I didn’t mean to suggest you were elected only because you were a woman or a millennial. I deleted the tweet.”

See what Dowd did there? He did what all abusive men do to the “mouthy” women who “provoke” their verbal abuse: I’m sorry, baby, but it’s not my fault. You just don’t understand.

Oddly enough, a good faith search of Dowd’s Twitter account finds no criticism of his own employers at ABC News protecting rapist Jeffrey Epstein for three years. Guess Dowd’s concern for women and integrity doesn’t extend to his paycheck.

