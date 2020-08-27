Media Gawks at Those Not Wearing Masks at RNC While Not Wearing Masks Themselves

People listen to the US president deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL …
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Katherine Rodriguez

Many in the mainstream media were gawking on Twitter Thursday night about those not wearing masks at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on the White House’s South Lawn. Yet, some were not wearing masks themselves.

At least ten members of the mainstream media took to Twitter to complain about the lack of mask usage at the final night of the RNC on the South Lawn of the White House:

But not all of them were wearing masks.

Jon Karl, the ABC News anchor who is also head of the White House Correspondents’ Association, was caught Thursday night at the RNC without wearing a mask:

It is unclear how many other journalists were not wearing masks Thursday night, but many in the crowd of 1,500 people were not wearing masks and were packed closely together.

