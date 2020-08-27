Media Gawks at Those Not Wearing Masks at RNC While Not Wearing Masks Themselves

Many in the mainstream media were gawking on Twitter Thursday night about those not wearing masks at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on the White House’s South Lawn. Yet, some were not wearing masks themselves.

At least ten members of the mainstream media took to Twitter to complain about the lack of mask usage at the final night of the RNC on the South Lawn of the White House:

Reaction to images from South Lawn of WH, where 1500+ are gathering, no masks, distancing, or mass testing from @ashishkjha of @Harvardgh “This is deeply irresponsible. It goes against all that we know about keeping people safe. We should expect better from our national leaders.” pic.twitter.com/DRfrYs7BNK — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 28, 2020

What you’re watching right now, if you’re watching, is monarchism, not democracy. The White House — Our White House — has been turned into a prop, a set, and the palace of the Trump family. Their courtiers, all 1000 of them, are assembled before them, pressed together, no masks. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 28, 2020

Very little social distancing. Very few masks in sight on the south lawn of the WH for Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/J31kDKyabj — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 28, 2020

About 1,500 people have gathered on the South Lawn of the White House for President Trump to accept his party’s nomination for reelection in front of a roaring crowd. Masks are not required and chairs are placed inches apart from one another. #RNC2020 https://t.co/pIibvqW9Nl — The Associated Press (@AP) August 28, 2020

So many people. So few masks. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 28, 2020

More masks among protesters outside the White House than on those inside the fence listening to Donald Trump https://t.co/L2oqKHNJTX — Darrel Rowland (@darreldrowland) August 28, 2020

Trump says his administration is focused on the "science" on coronavirus as he openly defies recommendations from public health officials by holding this large event sans social distancing and masks. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 28, 2020

No masks and chairs touching at White House. When will Republicans learn that superspreader events lead to deaths? Trump Tulsa rally caused surge in covid and Herman Cain died of covid after being there. Insanity is doing the same thing over & over & expecting a different result. — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) August 28, 2020

We need to all see and say what is going on on the south lawn tonight. It is not only an unethical use of government property and our house it is likely illegal. And the large crowd with no masks and no social distancing is irresponsible and dangerous. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 28, 2020

It feels surreal to see a crowd. Even 15 or 20 people standing together is jarring at this point, but 1,000+ people seated closely and not all with masks feels like something out of another time. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) August 28, 2020

But not all of them were wearing masks.

Jon Karl, the ABC News anchor who is also head of the White House Correspondents’ Association, was caught Thursday night at the RNC without wearing a mask:

It is unclear how many other journalists were not wearing masks Thursday night, but many in the crowd of 1,500 people were not wearing masks and were packed closely together.