Nolte: Lying PolitiFact Lies About Biden’s Own Words on Raising Taxes

A pro-Trump political ad quotes Joe Biden directly and the lying liars at the lying PolitiFact still rate it “mostly false.”

Like most of the country, I hardly pay any attention to PolitiFact, or any of these fake fact checkers anymore.

Over the years, they have completely discredited themselves. So, they no longer move the ball. For a lot of years it was my job to expose them, at least until they were so discredited they could no longer move the ball. Mission accomplished.

Sometimes, though, you have to look back for a little of the ol’ point and laugh.

Look at what these godless PolitiFact liars are trying to pull now…

I don’t link fake news. Feel free to look it up. You don’t have to, though. I’m not PolitiFact. I don’t lie to you.

So the America First Super PAC released a 30-second ad that includes a clip of Biden saying, “Guess what… if you elect me, your taxes are going to be raised, not cut.”

He said that. Biden said that. The video in the ad shows him saying it.

Joe Biden said it.

The godless liars at PolitiFact declared the ad “mostly false. It claims:

“Says Joe Biden told Americans, ‘If you elect me, your taxes are going to be raised, not cut.'” — Mostly False.

That’s a PolitiFact headline.

Even the headline is a lie.

Nowhere does the ad say “Joe Biden told Americans.”

All the ad does is play Biden’s own words twice and then quote a couple of left-wing sources, like the New York Times, admitting Biden intends to raise taxes.

“The New York Times says Biden’s tax increases are more than double Hillary Clinton’s plan,” the ad says.

“Even the Tax Policy Center admits taxes would increase on all income groups,” the ad says.

But that’s not even the worst of PolitiFact’s godless lying…

PolitiFact itself admits…

Allow me to repeat that…

PolitiFact itself admits in the same fact check that rates this ad as false that “some tax experts estimate that Biden’s plan would mean higher taxes on average for all income groups[.]”

All income groups.

ALL.

So you have the New York Times, the Tax Policy Center and — AND — the godless liars at PolitiFact admitting “Biden’s plan would mean higher taxes on average for all income groups,” and the ad is rated still “mostly false.”

There’s nothing false about the ad.

The godless liars hang their “mostly false” lie on the fake argument Biden is taken out of context in the ad. The ad doesn’t add any context. It quotes him and quotes the Times and the Tax Policy Center.

If I were the America First Super PAC I would cut an ad quoting the godless liars at PolitiFact.

Something like…

Even the godless liars at PolitiFact admit ‘some tax experts estimate that Biden’s plan would mean higher taxes on average for all income groups.’

You know, like that.

Really shove it their godless ass.

We now return you to your regularly scheduled ignoring of the media’s fake fact checkers.

