UN Deletes Tweet About ‘Love’ After Left Complains About Microaggression

A United Nations organization deleted a Valentine’s Day tweet celebrating different forms of love after the left complained that a depiction of a black woman hugging herself was racist.

The “woke” tweet, repeating the common left-wing slogan “love is love,” celebrating LGBTQ rights, was posted by UN Women, “the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women.”

It depicted several interracial couples, plus a black woman on her own.

The depiction of a black woman engaged in “self-love” was apparently offensive to some on the left, who took it to mean that she was unloved by others.

Black women have self love, are loved and are worthy of love. Do better and delete this. https://t.co/zR4gfg51lW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 15, 2021

The Black woman couldn’t get a hug? https://t.co/nxstTiJ9tW — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 15, 2021

They're getting more blatant with it. — Bmore SZN! 🇹🇹 🇺🇸 (@KMBmoreX) February 15, 2021

This graphic was tweeted by @UN_Women for #ValentinesDay. The Black woman is alone. The Black man isn’t loving her—this depiction eradicates the Black family, a goal of America for 400 years. pic.twitter.com/nXrKUy6foG — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 15, 2021

All the other races are booed up… But God forbid they put a Black man with a Black woman. They just show the Black woman hugging herself. This is the liberal propaganda y’all like tho https://t.co/2FpLX5s8TZ — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) February 15, 2021

As we close #ValentinesDay2021, here's a reminder that the world hates Black women. So much that even the @UN_Women created this #SocialMedia gif to show a Black woman getting NO LOVE. This is why Black women are so OVER many causes that exclude us until they NEED us. #Fail https://t.co/uqcDz68Gms — Nicki Mayo (@nickimayonews) February 15, 2021

The tweet was deleted by Monday, February 15.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is How Not to Be a Sh!thole Country: Lessons from South Africa. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.