Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) released a statement following the news of the passing of conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh, identifying him as the “greatest of all time” and someone who will never be replaced.

“Casey and I are truly saddened to learn of the passing of fellow Floridian and our friend, Rush Limbaugh,” he said in a statement, adding, “Through hard work, the will to succeed and, yes, talent on loan from God, Rush became the most dominant radio personality in American history.”

Limbaugh, DeSantis said, had an innate ability to connect with listeners “across the fruited plain — the hard-working, God-fearing and patriotic Americans who were and are the subject of derision and ridicule by the legacy media.”

“Rush busted through a media landscape in which a handful of media outlets served up pre-cooked, liberal narratives,” DeSantis observed, lauding Limbaugh for paving the way for the “proliferation of conservative media.”

“Rush was no flash in the pan — he was the dominant force in radio for decades,” DeSantis said, identifying him as the “GOAT — of radio, of conservative media and of inspiring a loyal army of American patriots.”

“We don’t know who will succeed Rush as America’s anchorman, but we do know that nobody will ever replace him,” DeSantis added:

Limbaugh’s wife Kathryn announced her husband’s passing at the beginning of his radio program Wednesday.

“It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” Katheryn announced as tributes poured in from notable political figures — from Mark Levin to former President Donald Trump.