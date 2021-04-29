A Las Vegas news anchor was taken into custody after she was found naked and passed out in her vehicle, police said.

Fox 5 Las Vegas anchor and reporter Feven Kiflegiorgis was found nude and passed out behind the wheel of her Audi around 7:30 a.m. March 20, according to a police report obtained by the Las Vegas Sun on Tuesday.

Kiflegiorgis, also known as Feven Kay, told the police she did not remember how she got to the location where the police found her.

Officers at the scene reported smelling alcohol coming from the reporter, but she refused to submit to blood testing to measure blood alcohol content (BAC).

Kiflegiorgis was later hit with a reckless driving charge, and a judge ordered her on April 21 to pay $1,000 in fines and attend driving school.

Kiflegiorgis later addressed her weeks-long absence from the news station in a message to her viewers.

“Many of you noticed I’ve been off-air for a few weeks,” Kiflegiorgis told viewers. “To all of you who have reached out, a sincere thank you for your concern.”

“Last month, I was arrested by Metro for driving under the influence,” she continued. “At the time of the arrest, I was inside of a parked vehicle in a Las Vegas neighborhood alone.”

Kiflegiorgis later mentioned the charge was downgraded to misdemeanor reckless driving.

Kiflegiorgis has been employed at Fox 5 Las Vegas since November 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile.