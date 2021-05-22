Mark Davis: ‘Breaking the News’ Reveals How Media Corruption Is ‘Way Deeper’ than ‘Media Bias’

Columnist and radio host Mark Davis praised Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption as an investigation of news media corruption beyond political and partisan biases.

Davis interviewed Marlow on Friday’s edition of his eponymous radio show about Breaking the News. Left-wing and partisan Democrat biases across much of the news media are a decades-old phenomena, he noted. He added that Marlow’s book, however, unearths newly developed conflicts of interest and centralization of ownership driving the industry’s corruption.

“I am a far older guy than you, and I go way, way back, and I say so proudly,” Davis said to Marlow. “I remember what they did to Reagan. I remember the Sam Donaldson stuff, and when we talked about media bias — and it was reporting and editorial judgments that leaned hard left, and heaven knows that’s still the case — but as you chronicle in Breaking the News, it’s way deeper now. Big Tech makes it way more pervasive and the corporate-level tentacles of this seems like that’s the modern infestation of media corruption.”

Marlow highlighted his book‘s identification of Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, as a widely unknown but hugely impactful media mogul driving left-wing and partisan Democrat narratives.

“For lack of a better expression, I think I introduced the public to a lot of villains that they might have thought of as lesser characters [but] are really supervillains,” Marlow remarked. “People who you never heard of at all, for example, the tech heiress Laurene Powell Jobs, who is the widow of Steve Jobs. [She is] probably entirely unknown to this audience. She is one of the biggest funders. She’s a one-person piggy bank for the institutional left in the United States. She funds the Democrats’ candidates. She’s very close with Kamala Harris, and she’s given hundreds of different donations to Democrats.”

He continued, “She funds the establishment media, like the Atlantic. She funds the left-wing media, like ProPublica and Mother Jones, and she even funds the pugilistic fake news propaganda left — this thing called the Courier Newsroom, which literally launders fake news into local news reports. The whole operation is designed to push Democrat propaganda, and no one knows who she is. She’s worth $20 billion, virtually all of it is inherited, and that’s what she’s doing with her money, and she’s not known to people.”

Davis said, “[Breaking the News] is as fresh as today’s headlines, because it also addresses some of the big stories.” He noted that many are familiar with left-wing and partisan Democrat political biases, while not understanding the financial ties driving the industry’s corruption.

