Ivory Hecker, a reporter for Fox26 based in Houston, Texas, said Monday on live TV the station’s owner has been “muzzling” her reporting and will be releasing audio proof of the corruption.

Hecker, a general assignment reporter was reporting on the heatwave in Texas as she proceeded to announce her plans to release recordings she has through Project Veritas of conversations she has had with Fox Corporation.

“Before we get to that story, I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers, and from what I am gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this,” Hecker said.

“I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox because it applies to you, the viewers,” she continued.

“I found a nonprofit journalism group called Project Veritas that’s going to help put that out tomorrow, so tune into them, but as for this heatwave across Texas, you can see what it’s doing to AC units,” she said.

Watch:

After Hecker’s live TV appearance, she spoke with a Project Veritas reporter and added, “They send a reporter out there, they don’t like what the person said, and then they turn around and punish the reporter.”

She said that doesn’t really make sense, then added, “But I guess I’m supposed to know the narrative and stick with it instead of sticking with the facts.”

The Project Veritas reporter said the recordings would be released Tuesday evening.

Watch:

WATCH: Project Veritas Journalist @Chris_Hartsock catches up with @FOX26Houston TV Reporter @IvoryHecker Immediately Following Her On Air BOMBSHELL “I guess I’m supposed to know the narrative and stick with it…” #Fox26Whistleblower pic.twitter.com/B9sqgtKqqD — veritastips@protonmail.com🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) June 15, 2021

James O’Keefe, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Project Veritas, posted a picture on Instagram of himself sitting with Hecker.

The caption said Hecker “is blowing the whistle on her own news network while currently employed as a Television Reporter.”

“She claims to have witnessed corruption and censorship first hand. Best of all, she got it on tape, using a Project Veritas hidden camera,” O’Keefe wrote.