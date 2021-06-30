Nolte: CNN Loses More Than Half Its Audience in Just Three Months

Between the first and second quarter of 2021, far-left CNN, a hate outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and champions political violence against conservatives, lost more than half of its already minuscule audience.

During the second quarter of 2021, CNNLOL wasn’t even able to attract an average of a million viewers during its dreadful primetime hours. Only an average of 914,000 primetime viewers tuned in.

Over that same period, throughout the total day, CNNLOL managed to attract only 654,000 viewers.

Compared to this year’s first quarter, that’s a second-quarter collapse of 53 percent during primetime and a 51 percent collapse during the total day.

Yep, in just three months, CNNLOL lost more than half its audience.

The more context you bring in, the worse it looks for the China News Network.

Compared to a year ago, CNNLOL lost 49 percent of primetime viewers and 45 percent of its total day viewers.

Compared to four years ago, CNNLOL shed 13 percent of primetime viewers and 17 percent of total day viewers.

CNN’s ratings sinking like a stone. https://t.co/WySz4DbcJK — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 5, 2021

For those wondering if a lack of sexy news between quarter one and quarter two might be the reason for CNNLOL’s collapse, MSNBC lost just 35 percent of its primetime viewers between the first and second quarter of the year, and 38 percent of total day viewers. A sizable drop, but not as bad as CNNLOL.

Oh, and then there’s Fox News, which lost only 12 percent of its primetime audience between quarter one and quarter two and a mere ten percent in total day.

Here are the raw numbers for the second quarter of 2021:

Fox

Primetime: 2.176 million average viewers; 347,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demo.

Total Day: 1.19 million; 204,000 in the demo.

MSNBC

Primetime: 1.463 million viewers; 198,000 in the demo

Total Day: 847,000 viewers; 115,000 in the demo

CNNLOL

Primetime: 914,000 viewers; 224,000 in the demo

Total Day: 654,000 viewers; 160,000 in the demo

CNNLOL’s only bragging rights are those tired ones about beating MSNBC in the 25-54 age demo, which might help with ad revenue but says nothing about what really matters to these fake outlets: influence.

It’s worth mentioning that MSNBC’s total day demo average of just 115,000 is pretty dreadful when 100,000 is considered the red line.

NOLTE: Far-left CNN is straight-up calling for the big cable TV companies to rip OAN and Newsmax TV off of their bundles. https://t.co/p4VXNv3aLZ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 19, 2021

Of the three cable news outlets, CNNLOL failed to place even a single show in the top 20. Fredo Primetime is the top CNNLOL program, and it dive-bombed at #22 with just 1.092 million average viewers. In fact, only two CNNLOL programs could attract over a million average viewers, Fredo and Anderson Cooper.

Overall, both CNNLOL and MSNBC are shedding a large percentage of viewers, which is a direct result of having nothing to offer other than hatred of former President Trump and his supporters. Once you remove that, all you have left are two cable news outlets with a load of unappealing hosts and MASSIVE credibility issues.

For five years, all CNNLOL and MSNBC did was lie to their viewers.

Here’s the shortlist:

Brett Kavanaugh — Serial Rapist

The Covington KKKids Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot

George Zimmerman

The Russia Collusion Hoax

The Clearing of Lafayette Square Hoax

The Lab Leak Theory Has Been Debunked Hoax

The Russians are Behind Hunter’s Laptop Hoax

The Russian Bounty Hoax

The Capitol Police Officer Killed with a Fire Extinguisher Hoax

The Very Fine People Hoax

And on and on and on and on…

Add to that literally dozens of racism hoaxes, CNNLOL’s Jake Tapper lying about his meddling in elections, Chris Cuomo’s countless cancerous ethical violations, Rachel Maddow’s ongoing status as the Queen of the Russia Collusion Hoax, and nauseating stuff like this on both outlets.

What’s the point of watching? Who wants to be misled?

Well, as you can see from the numbers above — not many.

