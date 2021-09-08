Nolte: CNNLOL’s Chris Cilliizza Still Spreading ‘70% Ivermectin Poison Control’ Lie

CNN’s Chris Cillizza, a far-left propagandist who spreads conspiracy theories and encourages political violence, is still spreading the debunked lie that 70 percent of poison control calls in Mississippi were linked to ivermectin — a drug some believe works as a therapeutic for the coronavirus.

I’m not here to make a judgment call on ivermectin. That’s between you and your doctor. Personally, I just hope everyone gets vaccinated. But I do believe that all of the fake media’s blatant and outrageous lies about proposed therapeutics like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin only seed even more distrust of the vaccine. So even when a proven serial liar like Cillizza does what everyone expects him to do — which is lie — it’s still worth pointing out.

Look at what he’s trying to pull off here: the “70 percent” lie is the lead of Cillizza’s piece (I don’t link fake news), along with a host of other lies:

Stores in Oklahoma are struggling to keep ivermectin, a drug used to de-worm large animals, in stock. In Mississippi, 70% of the recent calls to the state’s poison control center are about ingestion of ivermectin formulations meant for animals and purchased at livestock supply centers. Calls to Alabama’s poison control center regarding ivermectin have more than doubled of late. Why, you ask, are people taking a medicine meant for horses and cows? Because some irresponsible Republican elected officials and conservative media have spent months touting ivermectin as an effective treatment for Covid-19. [emphasis added]

Cillizza published these lies on August 25 and has still not gone back to correct the “70 percent” lie. Why? Because he wants to spread lies.

As far as classifying, dismissing, and writing off ivermectin as a livestock de-wormer, that is also a lie. In 1988, the FDA approved ivermectin for human use as an anti-parasitic.

Again, I’m vaccinated. I’m pro-vaccine. I think the coronavirus vaccine is a miracle, and I’m grateful for it, which is why these ongoing lies against possible therapeutics are so maddening. It’s almost as if Cillizza is deliberately lying in the hope his lying will increase vaccine skepticism and more people (Trump supporters) will die. Why else would he tell such brazen and obvious lies, the kind of lies that make vaccine skeptics ask, Why is the media so desperate to get me vaccinated that they lie like this every time an alternative is proposed?

When something like hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin is proposed, the response from every sane, mature, and honest person should be the same: Be sure to talk to your doctor. Don’t take this without talking to your doctor. This decision is between you and your doctor.

But instead of being an adult, Cillizza has to lie and lie and lie and lie, which only hurts the cause of getting people vaccinated.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.