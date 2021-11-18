Jonathan Turley: MSNBC ‘Moronic’ for Allegedly Following Rittenhouse Jury in ‘City on the Edge’

Joel B. Pollak

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Thursday that MSNBC’s alleged attempt to follow the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was “moronic” and endangered a city already “on the edge.”

Turley made his comments on Twitter moments after Judge Bruce Schroeder kicked MSNBC out of the courthouse for the remainder of the trial, after a man claiming to work for the network was stopped by police Wednesday evening after the trial had adjourned after the second day of deliberations.

The man, James Morrison, had run a red light while allegedly following the jury bus, which is shielded so that jurors will not be influenced or intimidated by protesters.

NBC issued a statement in which it denied trying to photograph the jurors but did not deny that its “freelancer” had tried to follow the jury bus or that he had been acting on instructions from producer Irene Byon:

Turley wrote:

 

The jury continued its deliberations for the third day.

