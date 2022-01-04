Establishment Media Ignore Joe Biden’s Involvement with Theranos

The establishment media on Tuesday morning ignored then-Vice President Joe Biden’s involvement with Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos.

Though Biden cheered Holmes in 2015 for “maintaining the highest standards” in developing lower-cost blood lab tests with only a prick of blood, the establishment media ignored Biden’s praise for Holmes, who was found guilty of four charges of fraud Monday, and her failed invention.

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood testing start-up Theranos, was found guilty of four of 11 charges of fraud on Monday, in a case that came to symbolize the pitfalls of Silicon Valley’s culture of hustle, hype and greed. https://t.co/pmhFOBWO1K — NYTimes Tech (@nytimestech) January 4, 2022

The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Washington Post ran headlines on Tuesday’s homepages about Holmes’ conviction of fraud without referencing within the stories the president’s involvement.

Biden met with Holmes in 2015, which the Theranos founder touted on social media:

“This is the laboratory of the future.” – @VP Biden today at our inaugural health summit. #ownyourhealth pic.twitter.com/TYzKWdRYg3 — Theranos (@theranos) July 23, 2015

“The @POTUS and I share your vision of a health care paradigm focused on prevention." – @VP Biden #ownyourhealth pic.twitter.com/ya7eCJlKE3 — Theranos (@theranos) July 23, 2015

“It is a tremendous honor to have Vice President Biden visit Theranos and participate in a preventive health care summit,” Holmes said of Biden at the meeting:

I convened this roundtable as a call to action. Leaders in health must collectively come together because that’s the only way that we’ll change this health care paradigm from one focused on reactive care to one focused on preventive care. Nobody knows that as well as the Vice President, who has spent his entire career taking bold action to improve people’s lives.

During the meeting, Biden spoke glowingly of Theranos and Holmes. Breitbart News reported:

“This is the laboratory of the future,” Biden said, after touring the facility with Holmes, and added, “you can see what innovation is all about just walking through this facility. “The fact that you’re voluntarily submitting all of your tests to the FDA demonstrates your confidence in what you’re doing,” he said. “Talk about being inspired. This is inspiration. It is amazing to me, Elizabeth, what you’ve been able to do,” Biden said.

Holmes was subsequently invited to the Obama White House state dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and was appointed as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship.