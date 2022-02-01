Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) announced Monday evening on Instagram she is taking a break from Twitter after feeling “anxious” upon being caught maskless and catching the coronavirus.
Responding to a comment on social media that noted she had been absent from Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez admitted she turned off social media while she recovered from the Chinese virus.
“That’s so funny that you bring that up,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Yeah when I got covid I turned off all my devices, which means I wasn’t really on social media that much or anything like that.”
Ocasio-Cortez suggested after she recovered from the Chinese virus, she felt “anxious” about political opinions on Jack Dorsey’s platform.
“And I found that when I went to open Twitter up again, it just like wasn’t really making me…,” she said before the Instagram story frame ended.
“Literally, I would go to open the app and I almost felt like, anxious. People like, kind of fight and gossip, and all this other stuff so much,” she continued. “But, and there’s a lot of negative negativity on there, but I’ll be back. Don’t worry. Just a break.”
On two separate occasions, Ocasio-Cortez over Christmas break was seen maskless partying and relaxing in South Florida while her home state sheltered from the omicron spike:
Far Left Democrats have unanimously chosen the Free State of Florida as their Vacation Destination

EXPOSED: AOC is STILL lounging it up in Florida, in large crowds and maskless. This time at a Drag Queen bar in Miami.
Rules for thee but not for me.

Ocasio-Cortez caught the Chinese virus on January 9, despite revealing she had received a coronavirus booster shot:
AOC has COVID. She was boosted.

