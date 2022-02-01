‘Anxious’: AOC Announces a Break from Twitter After Being Caught Maskless, Catching Chinese Coronavirus  

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a rally for immigration provisions to be included in the Build Back Better Act outside the U.S. Capitol December 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. Progressive Democrats are urging the Senate to include a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. in …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) announced Monday evening on Instagram she is taking a break from Twitter after feeling “anxious” upon being caught maskless and catching the coronavirus.

Responding to a comment on social media that noted she had been absent from Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez admitted she turned off social media while she recovered from the Chinese virus.

“That’s so funny that you bring that up,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Yeah when I got covid I turned off all my devices, which means I wasn’t really on social media that much or anything like that.”

Ocasio-Cortez suggested after she recovered from the Chinese virus, she felt “anxious” about political opinions on Jack Dorsey’s platform.

“And I found that when I went to open Twitter up again, it just like wasn’t really making me…,” she said before the Instagram story frame ended.

“Literally, I would go to open the app and I almost felt like, anxious. People like, kind of fight and gossip, and all this other stuff so much,” she continued. “But, and there’s a lot of negative negativity on there, but I’ll be back. Don’t worry. Just a break.”

On two separate occasions, Ocasio-Cortez over Christmas break was seen maskless partying and relaxing in South Florida while her home state sheltered from the omicron spike:

Ocasio-Cortez caught the Chinese virus on January 9, despite revealing she had received a coronavirus booster shot:

